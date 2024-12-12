By catering to the needs of female employees, including offering flexible work options, hybrid work arrangements, support for working mothers to balance their professional and personal lives, mental health support and wellness initiatives tailored to women, Mediclinic has become established as an employer of choice among the UAE private healthcare sector.

“Mediclinic is honoured to support the Global Women’s Forum Dubai 2024, and also demonstrate our commitment to gender equality by signing the SDG 5 pledge to accelerate women’s leadership in the UAE private sector,” says Hein van Eck, CEO of Mediclinic Middle East. “More than possibly any other industry, healthcare is reliant on a strong female workforce, and as an employer we are proud that three quarters of the group’s employees are women. As a healthcare provider, we are committed to providing exceptional joined-up services for women’s unique health needs throughout their lives, and we are equally proud of the quality of care Mediclinic can offer our female patients across the UAE.”