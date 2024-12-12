Mediclinic Middle East, one of the UAE’s leading private healthcare providers, has supported the Gender Balance Council’s initiative to advance gender equality in the workplace by signing a pledge to commit to increasing the representation of women in leadership roles. The pledge was signed at a ceremony at the Global Women’s Forum Dubai at the end of November.
This pledge affirms Mediclinic’s commitment to the advancement of women in the workplace. The company’s current workforce is already made up of 62 per cent female employees, and its Executive Committee is 33 per cent female, with female Emiratis constituting 80 per cent of its Emirati staff. Mediclinic’s inclusive policies also promote gender equality, prevent discrimination and ensure equal pay for equal work.
By catering to the needs of female employees, including offering flexible work options, hybrid work arrangements, support for working mothers to balance their professional and personal lives, mental health support and wellness initiatives tailored to women, Mediclinic has become established as an employer of choice among the UAE private healthcare sector.
“Mediclinic is honoured to support the Global Women’s Forum Dubai 2024, and also demonstrate our commitment to gender equality by signing the SDG 5 pledge to accelerate women’s leadership in the UAE private sector,” says Hein van Eck, CEO of Mediclinic Middle East. “More than possibly any other industry, healthcare is reliant on a strong female workforce, and as an employer we are proud that three quarters of the group’s employees are women. As a healthcare provider, we are committed to providing exceptional joined-up services for women’s unique health needs throughout their lives, and we are equally proud of the quality of care Mediclinic can offer our female patients across the UAE.”