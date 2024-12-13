Abu Dhabi: A military hospital in Sharjah is set to expand its services to residents in the northern regions while continuing to serve military personnel and their families.

The expansion of services will start on January 1, 2025, as Zayed Military Hospital in Al Batayeh will be renamed Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Hospital.

The state-of-the-art, 45,000 sqm, 200-bed inpatient hospital has a large multi-speciality outpatient department, six operating rooms, an in-house laboratory and pharmacy, a radiology department, emergency care, and an intensive care unit, along with multiple procedure rooms.

Educational events

Managed and operated by M42, the hospital will introduce specialised health programmes. The initiatives will include targeted educational events, comprehensive health screenings, and personalised care solutions aimed at bridging the gap between healthcare access and overall well-being.

Family and internal medicine, diabetes management and endocrinology, cardiology, neurology, orthopaedics, gastroenterology and urology, are some of the services that will be available at the facility.

Military-civilian partnership

Dr Aysha Sultan Aldhaheri, Major General and Executive Director of the Military Health Executive Directorate in the UAE Ministry of Defence, said the facility will provide the highest standards of healthcare.

“We are pleased with the first-of-its-kind military-civilian health partnership between the Ministry of Defence and M42 that will provide world-class medical services to our military personnel, their families, and the wider community in the northern regions at the Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Hospital.”

M42’s Managing Director and Group CEO, Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, noted the first-of-its-kind military-civilian partnership aims to make a tangible and positive impact on people’s lives.