Dubai: A 9-bedroom mansion in Dubai Hills Estate has sold for Dh200 million, adding another high value deal in a year where Dubai's property market has already seen its fair share.
The Dh200 million deal was overseen by Dubai Sotheby's International realty, and clears the Dh145 million transaction it had overseen in the same cluster less than two months ago. The firm represented both buyer and seller in the transaction.
The Dh200 million fully furnished mansion occupies a 37,700 plus square foot private plot and spreads over four levels, including a rooftop terrace and basement. Features include a private garden and a boomerang-shaped swimming pool.
According to George Azar, Chairman and CEO of Dubai Sotheby’s International Realty, "This sale on Hills Grove’s ‘Street of Dreams’ is a testament to Dubai’s global appeal."
Hills Grove is one of two mansion-only enclaves in Dubai Hills Estate. It has just 26 residences along a single street, surrounded by the golf course and lakes. Over the past four years, Dubai Sotheby’s International Realty has closed five of the most expensive transactions in the neighbourhood, with the latest sale representing a 62.5% increase over the brokerage’s first mansion sale in the area.