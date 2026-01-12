AMIS GPD Development, Jacob & Co to tap into Dubai’s luxury property boom

“Our collaboration with AMIS GPD Development represents a fusion of two brands that share a passion for excellence,” said Jacob Arabo, Founder and Chairman of Jacob & Co, at the signing ceremony. “We are creating a truly unique living experience. The community we’ll build together will be a beacon of sophistication and luxury in Dubai.”

Meydan, long recognised for its blend of open space, peaceful residential pockets and easy access to the city’s best amenities, is an ideal location for the project. The new community will be positioned as a premium residential address, designed to offer comfort, smart design and a lifestyle befitting wealthy buyers who prioritise exclusivity and contemporary living.

The signing event drew leading players from the UAE’s real estate community and was attended by Jacob Arabo, Founder, Chairman and Creative Director of Jacob & Co.; Neeraj Mishra, Founder and CEO of AMIS GPD Development, a part of AMIS Group; and Shah Azim Hameed, a shareholder in AMIS GPD Development. Mishra noted that the partnership builds on AMIS’s growing footprint in Dubai’s luxury property sector, which already includes multiple developments in Meydan and beyond. The group currently has six developments, and the imminent launch of this latest project will add a seventh premium community to its portfolio.

A new chapter in Dubai’s luxury property story is taking shape as AMIS GPD Development and world-famous high-end jewellery and watchmaker Jacob & Co. announced a brand-new partnership on a villa community in Meydan. The agreement, which was signed at the AMIS Sales Centre on Shaikh Zayed Road, brings together the two brands in a collaboration for the luxury sector of Dubai’s real estate market, which keeps increasing in demand.

The villa project marks a natural extension of Jacob & Co.’s luxury lifestyle reach. The brand is globally celebrated for high-end jewellery and complex timepieces, such as its Astronomia, Epic X and Billionaire collections. The company’s creative approach has long been guided by the motto Inspired by the Impossible — and the decision to enter real estate follows its ongoing expansion into branded luxury residences in the UAE.

While Jacob & Co. brings its legendary design flair to the partnership, AMIS GPD Development offers local real estate expertise. AMIS’ developments are known for their mix of style and lifestyle, thoughtful design, quality finishes and prime locations. The company’s existing portfolio spans a range of residential offerings, including boutique apartment communities and private villa enclaves in Meydan, with distinctive names such as The Woodland Residences, Woodland Terraces, Woodland Crest and Derby Heights.

At the signing, Mishra said the Jacob & Co. partnership is a major milestone for the company, and one that will help set new standards in design and innovation for Dubai’s luxury villa market. “This cooperation marks a key milestone for AMIS as we continue to expand our footprint in Dubai’s luxury market,” he said. Our joint efforts with Jacob & Co. ensure that this project will be unparalleled in design, craftsmanship and innovation.”

While exact details about design features, finishes and pricing for the new Jacob & Co.–branded villas will be revealed at a later event, the partnership signals confidence that Dubai’s luxury real estate appeal remains robust.

“This collaboration is a clear reflection of our long-term conviction in Dubai’s luxury real estate sector,” said Hameed. “This project allows us to combine strong development fundamentals with global design excellence. Together, we are laying the foundation for a distinctive residential offering that is both enduring and future-focused.”

As Jacobs & Co. puts its signature style on yet another prestigious Dubai project and AMIS builds on its expanding portfolio, the villa community promises to be a notable addition to the city’s luxury scene, combining artistry, lifestyle and long-term investment appeal in a way that reflects the evolving aspirations of sophisticated homebuyers.