Emirates Stallions Group revenue up 19% to Dh1.07 billion on strong core growth

Diversified growth lifts revenue to Dh1.07b and profit to Dh208.8m in 9M 2025
Dubai: Emirates Stallions Group reported another period of strong growth, with revenue rising 19% year-on-year to Dh1.07 billion for the first nine months of 2025. Operating profit before tax climbed 38% to Dh208.8 million, reflecting robust performance across its workforce solutions, real-estate development and services divisions.
Net profit for the period increased 15% to Dh188 million, supported by disciplined execution and steady returns from diversified investments. The Group’s balance sheet remained solid, with total equity up 11% to Dh2.77 billion and total assets rising 7% to Dh3.93 billion by the end of September.
“Our Q3 results reaffirm Emirates Stallions Group’s ability to deliver sustainable growth through diversification and innovation," Chairman Matar Suhail Al Yabhouni Al Dhaheri said. "By expanding our investment footprint and deepening strategic partnerships, we continue to build a business that is agile, resilient, and aligned with the UAE’s long-term economic vision. Our focus remains on creating enduring value for our shareholders and stakeholders alike,” he said.
Growth during the period was largely driven by the manpower and accommodation solutions business and the real-estate development and services segment.
