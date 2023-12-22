Dubai: Abu Dhabi based Emirates Stallions Group has acquired a majority stake in United International group, one of the bigger names in providing labour and manpower solutions in the UAE.
Part of International Holding Company’s portfolio of companies, Emirates Stallion Group has recently launched ‘Centuray Human Resource & Logistics’, which took the majority stake in United International Group.
This fast-tracks Emirates Stallions Group, which is listed on ADX, to deploy over 30,000 skilled professionals by the end of 2024 cutting across various sectors.
“Emirates Stallions Group is poised to seize a prominent role in the swiftly expanding manpower market in the region,” said Kayed Khorma, CEO of ESG. “The manpower market has witnessed positive growth over the past three years. We are keen on capitalizing on this trend and exploring opportunities to expand our manpower services in some GCC countries.”