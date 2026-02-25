US slaps fresh sanctions on Iran on eve of Geneva talks, Hezbollah draws red lines

The US Treasury Department said the measures target more than 30 individuals, entities and vessels accused of facilitating “illicit Iranian petroleum sales” and supporting Tehran’s weapons programmes. Particular focus was placed on ships operating within Iran’s so-called “shadow fleet,” which Washington says covertly transports Iranian oil to foreign markets.

“We see a favourable outlook for the negotiations,” Pezeshkian said, adding that Iran was pursuing talks “under the guidance of the supreme leader” to move beyond the prolonged “neither war nor peace” situation with the United States.

Adding to regional tensions, a Hezbollah official told AFP that the Lebanese movement would not intervene militarily in the event of “limited” US strikes on Iran, though any direct targeting of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei would cross a “red line.”

US President Donald Trump, however, reiterated his hardline stance, warning that Iran would never be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon. In his latest address, Trump accused Tehran of harbouring “sinister nuclear ambitions” and claimed Iran was developing missiles capable of eventually striking the United States — assertions dismissed by Iran as “big lies.”

