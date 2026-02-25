Top US general flags munitions shortages, allied constraints and operational challenges
Dubai: As the Trump administration debates whether to launch a military operation against Iran, America’s top military officer has cautioned that depleted weapons stockpiles and limited allied backing could significantly raise the risks of any sustained campaign, according to a Washington Post report.
Citing individuals familiar with internal discussions, the newspaper said Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, warned President Donald Trump and senior officials during a White House meeting last week that shortages in critical munitions could complicate military planning and increase dangers to US personnel across the region.
The concerns, the Post reported, stem largely from the heavy consumption of advanced missile systems and interceptors in recent conflicts, including Washington’s continued defence of Israel and military assistance to Ukraine. These commitments, analysts say, have placed unprecedented strain on US inventories of high-end precision weapons and defensive systems.
While Pentagon officials routinely present a range of military options to civilian leaders, the report highlights growing unease within defence circles about the scale and complexity of any potential Iran campaign.
According to the Post, Caine stressed that Iran’s vast geography, hardened military infrastructure, and extensive missile capabilities would present formidable operational challenges. Any attempt to degrade Tehran’s missile programme alone could require strikes on hundreds of dispersed targets, including mobile launchers, supply depots, and air defence systems.
More ambitious objectives — such as regime destabilisation — would dramatically expand the target set, potentially stretching into thousands of sites and demanding prolonged operations lasting weeks or even months.
Despite the warnings, the White House sought to project confidence. Spokeswoman Anna Kelly told the newspaper that President Trump considers a wide spectrum of views before making national security decisions and described Caine as a “highly valued” member of the administration’s defence team.
Trump himself pushed back against interpretations suggesting internal resistance. In a social media post following the article’s publication, he dismissed claims that Caine opposed military action, asserting that any confrontation with Iran would be “easily won.”
However, individuals cited by the Post reportedly contradicted that characterisation, emphasising that Caine’s remarks focused on operational risks rather than political opposition.
Beyond weapons inventories, the report underscores another critical concern: the uncertain stance of regional allies.
According to the Washington Post, several Gulf nations have privately signalled reluctance to allow their territories or airspace to be used for offensive operations against Iran. Such restrictions could complicate logistics, flight routing, and refuelling operations, potentially limiting the effectiveness of a large-scale air campaign.
Former defence officials told the newspaper that modern military operations depend heavily on overflight permissions and regional basing arrangements. Without them, sustaining strikes across a country the size of Iran would become significantly more difficult.
Iran has repeatedly warned that any state facilitating attacks could face retaliation, a factor that analysts say weighs heavily on neighbouring governments seeking to avoid direct entanglement.
The Post also highlighted strains on missile defence systems central to protecting US forces.
Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptors, Patriot missile batteries, and naval Standard Missile systems have been used extensively in recent operations. But production cycles for such complex weapons remain slow, with some replacements requiring years to manufacture.
“There’s no quick fix to this problem,” defence analysts told the newspaper, pointing to the long lead times associated with replenishing advanced missile inventories.
A US official cited by the Post acknowledged the challenge bluntly: global stockpiles are centrally managed, and no single command possesses all the resources it might require for simultaneous high-intensity conflicts.
Even as military planning intensifies, diplomatic channels remain active. Talks between US and Iranian negotiators are scheduled to resume in Geneva, though disagreements persist over uranium enrichment limits and verification mechanisms.
Some officials fear that even limited strikes could trigger unpredictable retaliation cycles involving Iranian missile forces and allied militias across the Middle East.
For now, the Washington Post report paints a picture of an administration weighing force against formidable logistical, strategic, and political constraints — a reminder that modern warfare is shaped as much by supply chains and alliances as by battlefield calculations.