Dubai: As the Trump administration debates whether to launch a military operation against Iran, America’s top military officer has cautioned that depleted weapons stockpiles and limited allied backing could significantly raise the risks of any sustained campaign, according to a Washington Post report.

Citing individuals familiar with internal discussions, the newspaper said Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, warned President Donald Trump and senior officials during a White House meeting last week that shortages in critical munitions could complicate military planning and increase dangers to US personnel across the region.

The concerns, the Post reported, stem largely from the heavy consumption of advanced missile systems and interceptors in recent conflicts, including Washington’s continued defence of Israel and military assistance to Ukraine. These commitments, analysts say, have placed unprecedented strain on US inventories of high-end precision weapons and defensive systems.

According to the Post, Caine stressed that Iran’s vast geography, hardened military infrastructure, and extensive missile capabilities would present formidable operational challenges. Any attempt to degrade Tehran’s missile programme alone could require strikes on hundreds of dispersed targets, including mobile launchers, supply depots, and air defence systems.

Despite the warnings, the White House sought to project confidence. Spokeswoman Anna Kelly told the newspaper that President Trump considers a wide spectrum of views before making national security decisions and described Caine as a “highly valued” member of the administration’s defence team.

According to the Washington Post, several Gulf nations have privately signalled reluctance to allow their territories or airspace to be used for offensive operations against Iran. Such restrictions could complicate logistics, flight routing, and refuelling operations, potentially limiting the effectiveness of a large-scale air campaign.

Former defence officials told the newspaper that modern military operations depend heavily on overflight permissions and regional basing arrangements. Without them, sustaining strikes across a country the size of Iran would become significantly more difficult.

A US official cited by the Post acknowledged the challenge bluntly: global stockpiles are centrally managed, and no single command possesses all the resources it might require for simultaneous high-intensity conflicts.

For now, the Washington Post report paints a picture of an administration weighing force against formidable logistical, strategic, and political constraints — a reminder that modern warfare is shaped as much by supply chains and alliances as by battlefield calculations.

