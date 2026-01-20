UAE President, Indian Prime Minister envision it as India-UAE friendship's lasting symbol
Dubai: Abu Dhabi will soon be home to a landmark cultural centre celebrating India's rich heritage, following a historic decision by the UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the former’s visit to India on Monday.
According to the joint statement issued by the foreign ministries of both the governments after the historic Presidential visit, the two leaders decided to establish a ‘House of India’ in Abu Dhabi.
It has been envisioned as a “lasting symbol of the India-UAE friendship,” said the statement.
The announcement marks a significant milestone in the already robust ties between the two countries.
India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri described the decision as "very important" during a press briefing organised by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).
"This will be a unique cultural space that will include a state-of-the-art museum that will reflect India's ancient cultural heritage, and a lasting symbol of the India-UAE partnership," he told the media.
The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi confirmed to Gulf News on Tuesday that the proposed project will be far more expansive than just an art museum as highlighted by a section of the media.
It will be a cultural centre that will encompass many elements including an art museum, the embassy confirmed.
The concept is not entirely new. Previously known as 'India House', the project was first discussed as a cultural hub in the UAE to showcase India's artistic and cultural heritage on a global scale. However, no location was revealed.
The Indian Embassy has now clarified that the project will be officially called 'House of India', not 'India House,’ a term that typically refers to embassy buildings or ambassadorial residences in various countries.
Discussions about the project have been ongoing for some time, with a high-level delegation meeting in March 2025 co-chaired by Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and K Nandini Singla, director general of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations.
That meeting focussed on operationalising the India-UAE Cultural Council and establishing the cultural centre, with both sides exploring support for creative start-ups, business-to-business collaborations, and thematic sub-committees to oversee cooperation across priority areas.
The announcement comes against the backdrop of the UAE hosting one of the largest Indian diaspora communities globally, with more than 4.3 million Indian expats in the country.
"The Prime Minister expressed his deep appreciation to the President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed, for looking after the interests and the welfare of these citizens of ours from India," Misri said.
The joint statement highlighted that both leaders agreed to continue nurturing vibrant people-to-people ties through youth exchanges aimed at deepening cultural understanding.
While specific details about the House of India's design, timeline, and exact location remain under wraps, the project represents another chapter in the deepening cultural and diplomatic relationship between the two nations.
The UAE and India have been working together on various cultural initiatives, including the operationalisation of the India-UAE Cultural Council, with efforts to foster collaboration across arts, education, creative industries, heritage conservation, and youth engagement.
Recognising the shared cultural and historical heritage between the two nations, Modi also welcomed the UAE's decision to provide artefacts for India's National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal, the joint statement said.
