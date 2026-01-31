Top stories from around the world this week
From easier European travel rules to public health alerts, celebrity legal battles, and viral moments in Dubai’s skies, this week’s headlines covered a wide spectrum of issues shaping daily life. Travel and mobility remained in focus, with visa-free access updates and record licence exchanges in the UAE. Health authorities tightened screenings as India reported new Nipah virus cases, while environmental concerns resurfaced with alarming air pollution rankings. Entertainment also dominated conversations, with Bollywood box-office milestones and music breaking global records. Here’s a clear, concise roundup of the most-read and most-talked-about stories from the week.
Dr C.J. Roy, a Dubai-based Indian businessman and chairman of Confident Group, died by suicide in Bengaluru, according to reports. The incident occurred amid an Income Tax Department raid on his office. A prominent builder and film producer, Roy held a UAE Golden Visa and split his time between India and Dubai. Authorities are investigating the circumstances.
Airports across Asia, including in Thailand, Nepal, and Taiwan, have increased health screening following Nipah virus cases in India. The virus, which can spread from animals to humans and between people, has a mortality rate of up to 75%. Indian authorities say the outbreak is contained, with cases detected in West Bengal. No vaccine exists, and treatment options remain limited.
Singer-composer Palaash Muchhal has filed a ₹100 million defamation lawsuit against actor-producer Vidnyan Mane over allegations of cheating and financial fraud. The dispute surfaced after Muchhal’s wedding to cricketer Smriti Mandhana was called off. Muchhal denies all claims, calling them false and damaging, while Mane maintains he was defrauded in a failed film investment.
Dhaka topped the global list of most polluted cities with an AQI of 299, followed by Delhi, Lahore, and Kolkata. Other cities including Bishkek, Sarajevo, Kraków, and Kabul also reported unhealthy air levels. Pollution from vehicles, industry, construction dust, and weather patterns poses serious health risks, including respiratory and heart diseases, experts warn.
The UAE has confirmed reduced working and school hours during Ramadan. Employees in both public and private sectors will work two hours less per day, regardless of fasting status. Schools will also operate on shortened schedules, with students attending a maximum of five hours daily. Parents are advised to check exact timings with schools.
Tensions between the United States and Iran have sharply intensified after President Donald Trump signalling possible military action following Iran’s violent crackdown on nationwide protests. A US aircraft carrier strike group has moved closer to the region, while Iran has warned of a “crushing response” to any attack. Analysts say potential US strikes could target Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, missile sites, or nuclear facilities, but caution that consequences are unpredictable. Experts warn even limited action could trigger wider regional conflict, disrupt global markets, and draw in regional powers, with no clear or stable endgame in sight.
Indian passport holders can visit Albania without a Schengen visa, making it a popular European alternative. Travellers can apply for an online e-visa or enter visa-free if they hold valid US or UK visas or residence permits. Albania allows stays of up to 90 days in a 180-day period and offers Mediterranean beaches, historic towns, and mountain landscapes at lower costs than Western Europe, attracting first-time and budget-conscious travellers.
Other places Indians can go without a visa include Malaysia. Here's a full list to help you decide on your next trip.
Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, has become the first Bollywood film to cross Rs 1,000 crore in India. The spy thriller surpassed major blockbusters, joining an elite list dominated by South Indian cinema. The film’s sustained box office performance has made it one of the biggest hits in Indian film history.
Viral videos of green lights in Dubai’s night sky sparked playful speculation about “alien sightings.” The lights, seen near Downtown Dubai, were later revealed to be powerful green laser beams, not a drone or alien phenomenon. Social media users joked about the spectacle, which many compared to scenes from Stranger Things.
