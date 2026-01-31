From easier European travel rules to public health alerts, celebrity legal battles, and viral moments in Dubai’s skies, this week’s headlines covered a wide spectrum of issues shaping daily life. Travel and mobility remained in focus, with visa-free access updates and record licence exchanges in the UAE. Health authorities tightened screenings as India reported new Nipah virus cases, while environmental concerns resurfaced with alarming air pollution rankings. Entertainment also dominated conversations, with Bollywood box-office milestones and music breaking global records. Here’s a clear, concise roundup of the most-read and most-talked-about stories from the week.

Airports across Asia, including in Thailand, Nepal, and Taiwan, have increased health screening following Nipah virus cases in India. The virus, which can spread from animals to humans and between people, has a mortality rate of up to 75%. Indian authorities say the outbreak is contained, with cases detected in West Bengal. No vaccine exists, and treatment options remain limited.

The UAE has confirmed reduced working and school hours during Ramadan. Employees in both public and private sectors will work two hours less per day, regardless of fasting status. Schools will also operate on shortened schedules, with students attending a maximum of five hours daily. Parents are advised to check exact timings with schools.

Tensions between the United States and Iran have sharply intensified after President Donald Trump signalling possible military action following Iran’s violent crackdown on nationwide protests. A US aircraft carrier strike group has moved closer to the region, while Iran has warned of a “crushing response” to any attack. Analysts say potential US strikes could target Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, missile sites, or nuclear facilities, but caution that consequences are unpredictable. Experts warn even limited action could trigger wider regional conflict, disrupt global markets, and draw in regional powers, with no clear or stable endgame in sight.

Indian passport holders can visit Albania without a Schengen visa , making it a popular European alternative. Travellers can apply for an online e-visa or enter visa-free if they hold valid US or UK visas or residence permits. Albania allows stays of up to 90 days in a 180-day period and offers Mediterranean beaches, historic towns, and mountain landscapes at lower costs than Western Europe, attracting first-time and budget-conscious travellers.

