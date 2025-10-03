UAE company refuses post-resignation pay: What you can do

Answer: You are entitled to this remuneration in accordance with the agreement, but the burden to prove that you did the work that the company requested falls on you.

Every agreement concluded between an employer and a worker, under which the worker agrees to perform services under the employer’s supervision and guidance, is considered a bilateral contract, in which the employer is obliged to pay the agreed-upon wage to the worker.

Article 1 of the Labour Law defines a labour contract as every agreement concluded between the employer and worker, under which the latter is committed to working for the employer under his supervision and guidance in consideration of a wage payable by the employer.