UAE company refuses post-resignation pay: What you can do

Workers are entitled to wages agreed in their contracts, backed by law
Question: I worked for seven years as a manager of a company and resigned nine months ago. In the final settlement, the company promised to pay me Dh40,000 for the three months following the end of my contract if I followed up on any work that the company requested. I did the work for a three-month period, but the company did not pay me the agreed-upon amount. What should I do?
Answer: You are entitled to this remuneration in accordance with the agreement, but the burden to prove that you did the work that the company requested falls on you.
Every agreement concluded between an employer and a worker, under which the worker agrees to perform services under the employer’s supervision and guidance, is considered a bilateral contract, in which the employer is obliged to pay the agreed-upon wage to the worker.
Article 1 of the Labour Law defines a labour contract as every agreement concluded between the employer and worker, under which the latter is committed to working for the employer under his supervision and guidance in consideration of a wage payable by the employer.
Article 246 of the Civil Transactions Law states that the contract must be fulfilled in accordance with its contents, and in a manner consistent with the requirements of good faith.
Article 897 of the Civil Transactions Law assures the employee’s right to such remuneration. It states that if the worker is not prohibited to work for another employer, or if he is not restricted to a specified time in his work for the employer, he shall not be subject to any contract of employment, but shall be entitled to his remuneration in accordance with the agreement.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox