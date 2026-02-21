Senate Bill 1776 , filed by Senator Bong Go, proposes “National Reintegration Bill"
Manila: Opposition Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, a key ally of the Dutertes,has pushed for a stronger safety net for returning overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), filing Senate Bill 1776 or the proposed “National Reintegration Bill”.
Instead, it proposes a structured, long-term reintegration framework focused on sustainable employment, entrepreneurship and skills recognition — helping returning workers transition back into Philippine society with dignity and stability.
Under the bill, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) would be tasked to conduct regular job fairs across key regions nationwide.
These job-matching activities would connect returning OFWs with local employment opportunities aligned with their overseas work experience and acquired skills.
The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), meanwhile, would be mandated to issue certifications or degree equivalency assessments recognising the education, training and competencies OFWs gained abroad — allowing them to compete more effectively in the local job market.
“We must prioritise the concerns of our OFWs. Our offices should always be ready to extend immediate assistance to them and their families,” Go, vice chairman of the Senate Committee on Migrant Workers, said.
“Our OFWs have sacrificed so much. They are considered modern-day heroes. That is why the government must always be prepared to respond quickly and provide the help they need, especially during difficult times,” he added.
The proposed legislation also directs DOLE to implement capacity-building programs for returnees who wish to establish their own businesses, including training, mentorship and access to livelihood support.
Go previously co-authored and co-sponsored Republic Act No. 11641, which created the Department of Migrant Workers to consolidate and strengthen services for Filipino migrant workers.
He also filed Senate Bill No. 414, which seeks to institutionalize the Overseas Filipino Workers Hospital as a permanent specialized healthcare facility serving OFWs and their families.
With the National Reintegration Bill, Go said the goal is clear: make coming home not a setback — but a new beginning.
A study conducted by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) on “return and reintegration” shows the complex challenges in carrying out the program.
Migrant reintegration highlights that return is often more complex than migration itself.
Many returning workers face financial strain, underemployment and psychological stress.
Skills acquired abroad are frequently underutilised due to weak certification systems or mismatch with domestic labor demand.
The study emphasises that successful reintegration requires a “whole-of-government” and “whole-of-society” approach — combining employment services, psychosocial support, financial literacy training and community-based programmes.
Reintegration works best when support begins even before migrants return home, including pre-departure planning for eventual reintegration.
This is already being done under existing process implemented by the Department of Migrant Workers.
The IOM found one window of opportunity: Most teturning migrants bring savings, global networks and upgraded skills.
When properly supported, they can become entrepreneurs, investors and local job creators.
The International Labour Organisation (ILO) research on Filipino returnees also points the way for policy makers.
Migrant reintegration underscores structural challenges: limited access to affordable credit, lack of formal recognition of overseas-acquired skills and bureaucratic hurdles in starting businesses.
Proposals including digital one-stop shops, slashing red tape for startups, and iron-clad contract enforcement are some of the key ideas to institutionalise reintegration.
For example, advocates call for the launch of a BizFile+-like portal: merging registrations, taxes, and permits into one online form — no queues. Singapore's system cuts time 90%; PH's CREATE MORE law echoes this with one-stop taxpayer services.
What happens in practice is worth watching.
Cutting bureaucratic red tape for startups, and improving the ease of doing business (EDB) could immensely help, first by capping procedures, with auto-approve simple apps.
Singapore excels here: the Philippines should green-lane via DTI/SEC reforms, dropping minimum capital hurdles.
The Philippines could also aim for Singapore's #1 courts: fast, tech-savvy judiciary with e-filing. The Philippines can look into developing invest in specialised commercial courts and insolvency reforms to further build trust.
These could rocket the Philippines from ~95th to top 50 (as per 2020 World Bank's EDBranking out of 190 economies), drawing FDI like Singapore's "hub" model. It's a jump of 29 places from 124th in 2019, with a score of 62.8. Improvements were driven by reforms: starting a business, construction permits, and minority investor protection. The Philippines stand 7th among ASEAN nations in this metric.
Further boosting the ease-of-doing-business metric is a key challenge for the Philippines at the moment.
Many returnees struggle to find jobs that match their qualifications, leading to “brain waste.”
However, the study also identifies significant potential. OFWs often possess higher productivity standards, cross-cultural competencies and technical expertise gained from global industries.
Reintegration programs that combine certification, job matching and enterprise development significantly improve long-term outcomes.
Opportunity: When reintegration is institutionalised — rather than treated as emergency assistance — it can transform migration into a circular development strategy, where returning workers drive innovation and regional growth.
Together, these findings reinforce the importance of structured, long-term reintegration policies — aligning with the objectives of the proposed National Reintegration Bill.