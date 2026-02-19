GOLD/FOREX
ASIA
New bill seeks sustainable reintegration program for returning overseas Filipinos

The proposed measure will cover both documented and undocumented Filipino workers

Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
The national reintegration bill is designed to provide employment and business opportunities for returning OFWs
Gulf News Archives

A new measure has been filed in the Philippines which eyes the establishment of a reintegration program for returning overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and for those whose overseas employment contracts have ended.

Senate bill no. 1776, also known as the “National Reintegration Bill,” has been proposed by senator Christopher “Bong” Go, vice chairperson of the senate committee on migrant workers, in a bid to protect the welfare of OFWs at every stage of their journey.

In his explanatory note, Go has stated that many OFWs who wish to return to the Philippines face a "critical transition phase" and the bill intends to provide assistance to the workers and their families. 

"To further enhance the reintegration process, this bill seeks to ensure equitable access to employment opportunities and the recognition of skills and qualifications acquired abroad, enabling returning OFWs to fully utilize their expertise and experience in the local labor market."

Protection for undocumented OFWs

Go has reiterated that undocumented OFWs are also part of the proposed bill.

"Recognising the heightened vulnerability of undocumented OFWs, this measure also provides for their protection assistance, and inclusion in all reintegration initiatives, ensuring that no Filipino worker is left behind regardless of status or circumstance."

Undocumented overseas Filipinos, also known as "irregular OFWs," are those working abroad who are not registered as an OFW in the Philippines or those who have incomplete or invalid papers.

Reintegration support

Additionally, the proposed measure calls for the establishment of an information and management system and a strengthened institutional framework.

It has also included pre-return and reintegration orientation seminars, as well as business-oriented capacity-building training programs.

The bill will further provide monitoring and evaluation mechanisms, financing and loan programs, social assistance, and psychosocial support and counselling.

Moreover, it will promote the creation of a national reintegration network and the establishment or upgrading of offices and personnel, among other initiatives.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
