Dubai: Three legislators have filed a measure in the Philippine House of Representatives seeking to exempt Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) from mandatory premium payments to the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), citing 'redundant and excessive statutory burdens.'

The Liberal Party representatives are now seeking the 'urgent approval of this crucial measure' in recognition of the OFWs' invaluable role in nation-building.

Rep. De Lima stressed the underlying principle: 'If we truly recognise the immense contribution of our OFWs to our society and economy, it is only just that they be given such incentives.'

As mandated under the UHC Act, PhilHealth premium contributions have steadily climbed from 2.75 percent of a member's monthly basic salary in 2019 to 5 percent in 2025. This escalating cost compounds the financial burden on workers abroad.

The lawmakers also highlighted the logistical challenge for OFWs who fall ill abroad. Rep. Lagman noted that most overseas workers are land-based and, should they become sick, 'There are no accredited hospitals [there] that will accept PhilHealth... This means they are contributing without actually benefiting from their contribution.'

'Although PhilHealth coverage extends to their dependents, the same protection can be achieved through voluntary and flexible contribution schemes without imposing undue financial strain on our overseas workers,' the representatives said.

In their joint statement, the lawmakers argued the move is a matter of 'fairness, sound public policy, and social justice,' adding that OFWs 'deserve relief' from the dual burden of contributing to PhilHealth while already maintaining health insurance in their host countries.

The bill specifically targets Section 4(f) of the UHC law, which currently includes 'migrant workers' in the definition of 'direct contributors' mandated to pay into the state health insurer.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

