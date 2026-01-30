GOLD/FOREX
Trump threatens Canada with 50% tariff on aircraft sold in US, expanding trade war

Threat marks latest salvo in his trade war with America’s northern neighbour

Last updated:
AP
1 MIN READ
President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House, Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, in Washington.
President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House, Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, in Washington.
AP

WASHINGTON (AP): President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened Canada with a 50% tariff on any aircraft sold in the US, the latest salvo in his trade war with America’s northern neighbour as his feud with Prime Minister Mark Carney expands.

Trump’s threat posted on social media came after he threatened over the weekend to impose a 100% tariff on goods imported from Canada if it went forward with a planned trade deal with China.

But Trump’s threat did not come with any details about when he would impose the import taxes, as Canada had already struck a deal.

In Trump’s latest threat, the Republican president said he was retaliating against Canada for refusing to certify jets from Savannah, Georgia-based Gulfstream Aerospace.

Trump said the US, in return, would decertify all Canadian aircraft, including its Bombardier.

“If, for any reason, this situation is not immediately corrected, I am going to charge Canada a 50% Tariff on any and all Aircraft sold into the United States of America,” Trump said in his post.

