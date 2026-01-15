GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 17°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

UK shuts Tehran embassy as tensions soar, diplomats withdrawn amid security fears

UK’s Middle East Minister Hamish Falconer summoned Iran’s ambassador to London

Last updated:
IANS
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UK shuts Tehran embassy as tensions soar, diplomats withdrawn amid security fears.
UK shuts Tehran embassy as tensions soar, diplomats withdrawn amid security fears.
File

Tehran: The UK has temporarily closed its embassy in Tehran and withdrawn all diplomatic staff, citing a worsening security situation as tensions escalate following Iran’s violent crackdown on protests and mounting speculation over possible US military action.

Confirming the move on Wednesday (local time), the UK Foreign Office said, “We have temporarily closed the British Embassy in Tehran. This will now operate remotely.”

It added that British staff had been withdrawn due to the prevailing security situation.

The decision comes at a time of heightened regional instability, with reports indicating that US President Donald Trump is considering potential military strikes against Iran.

The UK’s announcement followed a decision by the United States to evacuate some of its personnel from the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the largest US military installation in the Middle East.

Diplomatic relations between Iran and European countries have further deteriorated in recent days.

Britain’s envoy to Iran was summoned, along with several other European diplomats, to what officials described as a tense meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Monday.

In response to that development, the UK’s Middle East Minister Hamish Falconer summoned Iran’s ambassador to London on Tuesday.

Despite the rising tensions, Araghchi struck a conciliatory tone in a separate interview with Fox News, saying Iran was “ready for negotiation” and had maintained that position for the past two decades.

“Diplomacy is much better than war,” he said, urging Washington to pursue a negotiated solution rather than military action.

At the same time, the Iranian foreign minister blamed what he described as terrorist groups for the unrest within the country, alleging it was part of an “Israeli plot” to “drag (Trump) into the conflict.”

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

While it remains unclear what "help is on its way" specifically means, the message marks a significant escalation in the already strained relations between Tehran and Washington.

Trump urges Iranians to keep protesting, 'help on way'

2m read
Dozens of bodies lying inside the Tehran Province Forensic Diagnostic and Laboratory Centre in Kahrizak, with what appears to be grieving relatives searching for loved ones.

Iran toll 2,000: 'Escalation will be catastrophic'

3m read
This UGC image posted on Twitter reportedly on October 26, 2022 shows an unveiled woman standing on top of a vehicle as thousands make their way towards Aichi cemetery in Saqez, Mahsa Amini's home town in the western Iranian province of Kurdistan, to mark 40 days since her death, defying heightened security measures as part of a bloody crackdown on women-led protests.

Iran protests: What 2019, 2022 reveal about what’s next

5m read
US President Donald Trump.

Trump says Iran 'wants to negotiate' amid protests

1m read