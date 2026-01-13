Iran protests: Tehran acknowledges 2,000 deaths as US pressure escalates

The acknowledgment comes as US President Donald Trump escalated pressure on Tehran, announcing 25 per cent import tariffs on goods from any country doing business with Iran, a major oil exporter. Trump has also said that military action remains among the options he is considering in response to the crackdown, declaring earlier this month that the United States was “locked and loaded.”

The unrest, triggered by deepening economic hardship, has posed the most serious internal challenge to Iran’s clerical leadership in at least three years, unfolding against the backdrop of rising international pressure following Israeli and US strikes last year.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, blamed what he described as “terrorists” for the deaths of both protesters and members of the security forces, but did not provide a breakdown of casualties.

Dubai: Iranian authorities have for the first time acknowledged a sharply higher death toll from the nationwide protests gripping the country, with an Iranian official telling Reuters that about 2,000 people, including security personnel, have been killed during an intense crackdown over the past two weeks.

“The government sees security forces and protesters as its children,” government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. “To the best of our abilities, we have tried and will try to listen to their voices, even if some have tried to hijack such protests."

Despite the scale of unrest, analysts say there are no visible signs of fractures within Iran’s security elite, a factor that has historically enabled the Islamic Republic to survive repeated waves of protests since the 1979 revolution.

Iran has not publicly responded to the tariff announcement. The move drew swift criticism from China, Iran’s largest oil customer. Besides China, Turkey, Iraq and India are among Iran’s key trading partners. Iran is already under heavy US sanctions, and the new tariffs could further strain an economy grappling with inflation and currency collapse.

Washington has said a channel for diplomacy remains open, with Qatar confirming it is engaged in talks with regional partners to avert further escalation. However, Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warned that any US military action would prompt retaliation, calling American forces and shipping “legitimate targets.”

Rights groups say the true death toll may be far higher than official figures. The Norway-based NGO Iran Human Rights (IHR) said it had confirmed 648 deaths, including nine minors, but warned that the actual number could exceed 6,000, citing multiple estimates. Hospitals, the group said, are reportedly overwhelmed, with casualties including children.

“The killing of peaceful demonstrators must stop, and the labelling of protesters as ‘terrorists’ to justify violence against them is unacceptable,” Turk said in a statement cited by AFP.

Human rights groups and the United Nations have expressed alarm over mounting casualties. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, said he was “horrified” by reports of widespread violence against protesters and urged Iranian authorities to halt repression and restore internet access, which has been largely shut down for days.

In June, Iran targeted the US Al Udeid air base in Qatar in response to earlier American strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, an incident Doha later leveraged to help broker a rapid de-escalation between the two sides.

“We know that any escalation would have catastrophic results in the region and beyond, and therefore we want to avoid that as much as possible,” Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesman Majed Al Ansari said at a press conference in Doha, according to AFP.

International concern over the situation has intensified. Qatar warned that any escalation between Washington and Tehran would have catastrophic consequences for the region, following repeated US threats of possible strikes.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.