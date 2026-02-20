Measured Generosity: How data-driven iftars reduce food waste in UAE

Mukarram Khumusi, a volunteer with the Dana Committee in Dubai, explains that in a region known for abundant hospitality, restraint carries meaning. “In our region, where hospitality is generous and tables are full, the discipline lies in restraint,” he says. For the community, the concept of dana carries moral weight. It draws directly from Quranic guidance: “Eat and drink, but do not waste. Indeed, He does not like the wasteful.”