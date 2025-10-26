GOLD/FOREX
Sheikh Mohammed launches Al Maktoum Archives

Archives aim to preserve cultural heritage of Dubai’s rulers and Al Maktoum family

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Sheikh Mohammed during the unveiling of the Al Maktoum Archives.
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, on Sunday launched the Al Maktoum Archives, an entity dedicated to documenting and preserving the tangible and intangible cultural heritage of Dubai’s rulers and the Al Maktoum family, ensuring it remains accessible for future generations.

Sharing the news on his X account, Sheikh Mohammed wrote: “Today, we launched the Al Maktoum Archives, with the aim of preserving history, safeguarding collective memory, and telling the full story of the journey and legacy for future generations, the region, and the world. Our goal is to protect Dubai’s heritage, archive it, and make it accessible.”

Last year, the Ruler of Dubai issued Law No. (28) of 2024 concerning the establishment of the Al Maktoum Archives. The law also stipulated the establishment of a public institution, the Al Maktoum Archives Corporation, to oversee the new entity, which will be affiliated with The Executive Office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

 “The purpose of the archives is not to establish another institution, but to tell our history, because history is not just the past, it is a mirror through which we can look through and build a greater tomorrow,” Sheikh Mohammed added.

The Al Maktoum Archives will serve as a comprehensive repository for His Highness the Ruler of Dubai, encompassing his biography, collections, and literary works, while highlighting his pivotal role in transforming Dubai into a modern global cultural and commercial hub. The Archives will also disseminate the intellectual, humanitarian, and cultural legacy of Dubai’s rulers through publications and media channels, showcasing their contributions to the emirate’s development and their role in the founding of the UAE.

The Archives will safeguard historical documents, including official correspondence and records related to Dubai’s rulers and the Al Maktoum family, reflecting their achievements and contributions across various domains. Under the new law, all entities in Dubai holding such documents are required to register them with the Al Maktoum Archives within one year of the law’s implementation. Any unregistered documents will be considered the property of the Corporation, and the disposal of historical documents without prior written approval is strictly prohibited.

This initiative ensures the preservation, protection, and accessibility of Dubai’s history, providing invaluable resources for decision-makers, researchers, and future generations.

