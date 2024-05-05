Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, and Prime Minister of the UAE, in his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, has issued Decree No. 35 of 2024 establishing the Dubai Council.
The council will be chaired by Sheikh Mohammed himself and will include Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, as First Vice Chairman, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, as Second Vice Chairman.
The council’s membership also includes Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, and Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.
Additional members are Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, who will also serve as Secretary-General, along with Talal Humaid Belhoul, Abdullah Mohammed Al Basti, Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, and Helal Saeed Al Marri.
The decree takes effect from the date of its issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.
The Dubai Council, as outlined in its Establishment Law No. 21 of 2021, aims to shape the future development agenda of the emirate, ensuring its global competitiveness, leadership, and attractiveness.
It focuses on launching and adopting major qualitative projects and transformational initiatives aimed at making significant developmental strides that enhance the quality of life for the emirate’s citizens and residents.