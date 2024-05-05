Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, and Prime Minister of the UAE, in his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, has issued Decree No. 35 of 2024 establishing the Dubai Council.

The council will be chaired by Sheikh Mohammed himself and will include Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, as First Vice Chairman, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, as Second Vice Chairman.