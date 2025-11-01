Sheikh Mohammed establishes Endowment District Board of Trustees with Mattar Al Tayer as chairman

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, approved the formation of the Mohammed bin Rashid Endowment District Board of Trustees, with Mattar Al Tayer as its Chairman, and Saeed Al Eter, Mirwais Azizi, Marwan bin Ghalita, Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, Rashid Ali Al Falasi, Masood Mohamed Sharif, Dr. Mahdi Fardan Al Fardan, Farhad Mirwais Azizi and Dr. Shaista Mirwais Azizi as members.