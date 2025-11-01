GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

Sheikh Mohammed establishes Endowment District Board of Trustees with Mattar Al Tayer as chairman

Endowment District spans 2 million sq ft with Dh4.7b investments, Dh330m private funding

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai
Dubai Media Office/X

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, approved the formation of the Mohammed bin Rashid Endowment District Board of Trustees, with Mattar Al Tayer as its Chairman, and Saeed Al Eter, Mirwais Azizi, Marwan bin Ghalita, Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, Rashid Ali Al Falasi, Masood Mohamed Sharif, Dr. Mahdi Fardan Al Fardan, Farhad Mirwais Azizi and Dr. Shaista Mirwais Azizi as members.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Endowment District is a flagship urban destination that integrates modern housing, commercial facilities, healthcare and education in a single development, reflecting an integrated vision.

The first endowment district in the region, this project is part of the strategic investments by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), with support from Azizi Developments.

The Endowment District spans 2 million square feet, with total investments of Dh4.7 billion, of which dh330 million is contributed by a group of investors.

Returns from its residential, healthcare and educational facilities will ensure the sustainability of philanthropic efforts, by being allocated to supporting education and healthcare worldwide.

Related Topics:
Dubai

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Sheikh Mohammed unveils Dh4.7 billion endowment for global aid

Sheikh Mohammed launches Dh4.7b global aid endowment

4m read
Sheikh Mohammed vows stronger UAE-Africa economic bonds

Sheikh Mohammed vows stronger UAE-Africa economic bonds

3m read
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum at Carbone

Sheikh Hamdan visits restaurant at Atlantis The Royal

2m read
Sheikh Mohammed during the unveiling of the Al Maktoum Archives.

Sheikh Mohammed launches Al Maktoum Archives

2m read