Saudi students to return to classrooms on Sunday, with just 11 school days during Ramadan

Saudis to begin second term, with shortened Ramadan school schedule ahead

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.
Agencies

Dubai: More than six million students across Saudi Arabia will return to classrooms on Sunday for the start of the second term of the current academic year, following a nine-day midyear break. Education authorities have confirmed that students will attend school for only 11 days during Ramadan, reflecting a shortened academic schedule for the holy month.

Students will also benefit from an extended break during Ramadan, followed by the Eid Al Fitr holiday.

According to the academic calendar, the second term will include four official holidays. The first falls on the fifth of Ramadan to mark Founding Day. The second is the Eid Al Fitr break, which will run from the 17th of Ramadan, March 6, through March 28, 2026, according to Okaz Arabic daily.

The third holiday will be the Eid Al Adha break, which is set to last 10 days, from May 22 to June 1. An exception applies to education departments in Makkah, Madinah, Jeddah and Taif, where the holiday will begin earlier, at the end of the school day on Thursday, the 27th of Dhu Al Qadah.

The fourth and final break will mark the end of the academic year, with the summer holiday scheduled to run from June 25 to August 23.

Khitam Al Amir
