Group bookings are also becoming a central pillar of Ramadan business strategies. One five-star hotel is offering buffet packages at Dh185 per person for groups of at least 40, while another luxury property has introduced bespoke options tailored to corporate clients, families and high-profile guests, with prices reaching Dh495 per person. At the same time, promotional deals as low as Dh99 have been identified in some five-star hotels in Dubai Marina, reflecting intense competition in the sector.