Dubai Ramadan dining: meals from Dh60, VIP majlis
As Ramadan approaches, Dubai’s hotels and restaurants are preparing for what has become one of the city’s most dynamic and commercially vibrant seasons, rolling out a wide range of iftar and suhoor offers that reflect both the emirate’s diversity and its growing appeal as a year-round global destination.
From modest meals priced at Dh60 to ultra-exclusive private majlis experiences reaching Dh12,000, the Ramadan hospitality market in Dubai is evolving into a sophisticated blend of luxury, culture and accessibility.
A survey conducted by Emarat Al Youm of restaurants across Dubai, including venues in luxury, mid-range and smaller hotels, revealed significant variations in pricing depending on the category of property, location and the experience offered.
Packages for individuals and groups range from Dh60 to Dh495 per person, while premium offerings for corporate or VIP gatherings extend far beyond.
The survey also found that the setting plays an increasingly decisive role in determining prices.
Ramadan tents overlooking the Arabian Gulf or Dubai’s skyline, as well as desert resorts offering immersive heritage-inspired experiences, command a premium. Meanwhile, many venues are combining dining with live entertainment, traditional décor and curated menus to enhance the overall experience.
The offers will remain valid until 18 March, ahead of Eid Al Fitr, with several hotels also providing accommodation discounts of up to 20 per cent on the best available rates to encourage longer stays.
At one five-star desert resort, an iftar package is priced at Dh449 per adult and Dh275 for children, while more economical options are available at three-star hotels in Bur Dubai and Deira for Dh60 and Dh65 respectively.
In luxury resorts on Palm Jumeirah, iftar begins at around Dh350 for adults and Dh150 for children. Some properties are offering 15 per cent accommodation discounts for families of more than three people who book iftar or suhoor.
Group bookings are also becoming a central pillar of Ramadan business strategies. One five-star hotel is offering buffet packages at Dh185 per person for groups of at least 40, while another luxury property has introduced bespoke options tailored to corporate clients, families and high-profile guests, with prices reaching Dh495 per person. At the same time, promotional deals as low as Dh99 have been identified in some five-star hotels in Dubai Marina, reflecting intense competition in the sector.
Early-bird discounts ranging between 15 and 20 per cent are widely available, particularly for reservations made at least a week in advance. Some hotels have also introduced bundled packages including daily iftar and suhoor, early check-in and late check-out, starting from Dh900 plus taxes.
Suhoor, once a quieter and more intimate meal, is increasingly being positioned as a premium social event. Two luxury hotel restaurants in Business Bay are offering suhoor packages from 10pm until 2am at Dh250 per adult and Dh150 for children, with live music and lounge-style settings designed to attract both residents and international visitors.
Many venues are prioritising group and corporate bookings, often offering lower rates for companies and large gatherings. According to industry executives, this reflects Dubai’s broader strategy of positioning Ramadan as both a cultural and business-friendly season.
One of the most notable trends this year is the growing demand for private and exclusive experiences. A luxury resort has introduced a tiered structure of cabins and majlis for VIP guests. Private dining tables with a minimum spend of Dh160 per person are available, while private cabins accommodating up to seven guests are priced at Dh1,500.
For larger groups, VIP majlis packages range from Dh3,000 for 10 to 12 guests to Dh4,200 for outdoor premium settings accommodating up to 14. The most exclusive offering is a “royal majlis” priced at Dh12,000 for groups of 15 to 20 guests.
Another luxury hotel has set a minimum spend of Dh4,500 for private iftar spaces accommodating up to eight guests. Family iftar menus for groups of six to 50 guests are also gaining popularity, with prices reaching Dh495 per person.
Several factors influence pricing. The category and location of the hotel remain the most significant drivers, with prime tourist areas and luxury properties commanding higher rates. Menu diversity, including seafood options and live cooking stations, also affects costs.
Atmosphere plays a major role, particularly for Ramadan tents featuring cultural performances, traditional décor and premium views. Weekend pricing, typically from Friday to Sunday, is higher due to stronger demand.
Many venues offer complimentary meals for children under five, although some impose additional charges for premium beverages. Booking policies vary, with some restaurants requiring deposits between Dh50 and Dh100 per person, while cancellation fees apply if reservations are not amended at least 24 to 48 hours in advance.
Dress codes have also been introduced in some venues, requiring modest attire, including long sleeves and covered shoulders and legs. Some locations have implemented additional rules for late-night suhoor sessions, including age restrictions.
Walid Al Awa, General Manager of Tamani Marina Hotel, said the sector is focusing on attracting both domestic and international guests. “Occupancy levels during Ramadan remain strong, driven by sustained demand from global visitors,” he said.
He added that Dubai continues to strengthen its reputation as a preferred destination, with many travellers from international markets choosing to spend Ramadan in the city due to its combination of luxury, cultural authenticity and entertainment.
“Ramadan is no longer considered a low-demand season,” he said. “Instead, it has become an active period attracting visitors seeking a unique experience.”
Al Awa noted that prices this year remain broadly aligned with 2025 levels, with some reductions due to increased competition from a growing number of restaurants and Ramadan tents across the city.
Hotels have also introduced accommodation packages with discounts of 10 to 20 per cent for multi-night bookings, aiming to increase average lengths of stay.
“Dubai transforms Ramadan nights into a global hospitality festival that blends luxury and accessibility within a rich cultural atmosphere,” he said.
Fathi Khogali, regional vice-president for Hyatt Hotels in Dubai and General Manager of Grand Hyatt, said demand during Ramadan remains “very strong”, with performance levels comparable to other months.
He noted that some hotels recorded better performance in February compared with January, driven by robust tourism momentum at the start of the year. The timing of Ramadan in 2026, coinciding with the peak tourist months of February and March, is expected to support strong occupancy.
He also highlighted the continued importance of business tourism, with conference and corporate groups maintaining room demand.
“Dubai continues to operate at full capacity throughout the year, including during Ramadan,” he said. “The city offers a unique blend of leisure and business tourism, which strengthens confidence in sustained growth.”