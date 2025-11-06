Looking for a job? These sectors will hire the most in Dubai and Abu Dhabi in 2026

Construction, tech and energy lead hiring as AI reshapes roles and skills demand
Dubai: Jobseekers entering the UAE market in 2026 will find the strongest hiring momentum in construction, technology, and energy, according to industry experts, as large-scale infrastructure projects, digital transformation, and clean energy investments drive recruitment.
“The Construction, Technology, and Energy sectors are expected to lead hiring demand in 2026,” said Nikhil Nanda, Director at Innovations Group. “Major infrastructure and sustainability projects, continued investment in renewable energy, and the rapid pace of digital transformation are driving the need for skilled professionals across these industries.”
Hiring demand will focus on roles that can manage complex programmes and accelerate digital delivery. Companies are expected to prioritise talent such as data centre managers, project managers and civil engineers, particularly those who can combine technical depth with leadership and digital fluency.
AI’s influence on the labour market will continue to rise, affecting both recruitment and role design. “AI is having a significant impact on the hiring ecosystem. It’s now being used not only to recommend profiles and streamline initial screening but, in some cases, to even conduct preliminary interviews,” Nanda said. Faster, data-driven recruitment is lowering process timelines and raising performance expectations.
Automation is also reshaping workforce structures. Entry-level and generalist roles are declining, he noted, with call-centre agents, some customer service functions and certain analyst roles becoming less prominent as AI-powered customer interfaces scale.
“The market now demands specialised and value-added skill sets,” Nanda said. In parallel, competition remains intense as the UAE continues to attract global talent. “The UAE’s robust and diversified economy continues to generate new employment opportunities across industries. However, with the country’s open immigration policies attracting skilled professionals from around the world, competition remains consistently high.”
Future-ready candidates will blend human and technical capability, especially as industries seek employees who can operate across functions. “The future belongs to those who blend human skills with technology,” said Nicki Wilson, Executive Director at Genie Recruitment. “A marketing professional who understands data analytics or an HR professional who can leverage AI for talent mapping” will stand out, she said.
Wilson noted that experience in the UAE and wider GCC markets is increasingly becoming a differentiator. “Understanding the nuances of the local market from cultural dynamics to business regulations is increasingly seen as a major advantage. Global experience still matters, but GCC experience now often tips the scales.”
Salaries are not expected to spike broadly in 2026, though packages for specialists in AI, automation and high-performing sales roles are rising. Benefits packages, however, are evolving. “More companies are beginning to offer family benefits and schooling allowances, especially in industries that previously didn’t,” Wilson said.
Budgets are shifting away from traditional roles toward tech-enabled functions and new hybrid jobs. “While certain departments are seeing budget cuts due to automation, others are reallocating budgets toward AI integration and skill diversification,” Wilson said. Routine administrative roles and basic content functions may decline, while roles centred on tech enablement, data, community building, and digital thought leadership grow.
Recruiters emphasise fundamentals: relationships, resilience and visibility. “Networking is still one of the most powerful tools,” Wilson said. She cautioned against over-reliance on AI in job applications and early demands for flexibility. "Employers can spot generic, ChatGPT style messages and CVs instantly. Don’t ask for flexibility or remote work too early in the process.”
Wilson added that discipline matters. “To truly stand out, especially for Gen Z, adopting a traditional mindset of hard work, consistency and humility will actually make you more memorable.”
“Never lie about your salary or experience. Honesty and integrity will always outlast shortcuts,” she added.
