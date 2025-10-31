GOLD/FOREX
Education

UAE: Ministry of Education launches ‘Edaad’ to ready Emirati students for the job market

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
‘Edaad’ programme launched to equip Emirati students with career skills
Dubai: The Ministry of Education has announced the launch of the Edaad vocational training programme for the 2025–2026 academic year. The initiative is designed to give Emirati students in Grades 11 and 12 hands-on professional experience during their winter, spring, and summer breaks, lasting up to two weeks each.

The programme aims to bridge academic learning with practical experience, preparing students early for their future career paths.

According to school circulars, Edaad enables students to train at institutions aligned with their interests and career aspirations, offering them real-world exposure to workplace environments and helping them make informed decisions about university majors and professional goals.

The Ministry said the programme seeks to build students’ confidence and career readiness by developing key skills such as communication, teamwork, and time management, while also familiarising them with professional ethics and workplace culture.

It added that the experience will strengthen students’ academic portfolios, boost their motivation to learn, and enhance their competitiveness for university admissions and future job opportunities.

Registration for the programme is open until November 9. Selected students will receive training opportunities tailored to their preferred fields. Applications will be reviewed to ensure eligibility and compliance with programme requirements, and successful candidates will be contacted to complete documentation and preparations before placements begin.

Education

