Ministry of Education enforces strict rules and structured schedules for assessments
Abu Dhabi: Students from Grades 7 to 12 enrolled in the Integrated Continuing Education Program will begin their third-term examinations for the 2024–2025 academic year on Monday, September 15, according to schedules approved by the Ministry of Education.
The exams will be conducted electronically in evening sessions (6:00–8:00pm), with mandatory in-person attendance at designated school campuses. The Ministry has implemented strict measures to ensure discipline, accuracy, and smooth evaluation in line with approved standards.
Students must arrive at the examination hall at least 30 minutes before the scheduled start to collect their entry cards and confirm timings. Entry will not be allowed more than 15 minutes after the exam begins. Although the exams are electronic, physical attendance is compulsory. Students may review and amend their answers until final submission. Leaving the hall is permitted only after completing at least one hour of the test.
For Grade 12, exams will start with Physics on Monday, September 15, followed by Social Studies on Tuesday, Arabic on Wednesday, and Islamic Education on Thursday. After the weekend, English will be held on Monday, September 22, Mathematics on Tuesday, and the exams will conclude on Wednesday, September 24, with either Biology or Chemistry.
The Ministry stressed that the timetable was designed to provide balance, adequate preparation time, and an organised testing environment.
The third-term assessments also serve as the final chance for home-based learners to improve grades. Students who retake exams after failing end-of-year assessments will only receive a “pass” mark, in line with programme policy.
The Ministry clarified that learners may repeat only failed subjects, but cannot remain in the same grade for more than two consecutive years. Failure to pass within this timeframe will require repeating the entire academic year across all subjects.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox