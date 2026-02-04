Inside China’s extreme 12-hour workout ‘fat prisons’ going viral online

At first glance, the concept might seem like a hybrid of boot camp and wellness retreat. But like a high-intensity tech startup’s productivity sprint, the day inside one of these programs is tightly scripted. Days begin early — often before sunrise — with a twice-daily weigh-in and a full schedule of physical training. Aerobic sessions, weight training, high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and spin classes fill almost every waking hour. In some camps, participants report exercising for up to 12 hours a day.