Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will be conducting a five-day online auction of 300 special number plates beginning on November 15.
The catchy private, classic and motorbike number plates of 2, 3, 4 and 5 digits offered during RTA’s 62nd Online Auction will have bear codes A, B, G, H, I, J, K, L, M, N, O, P, Q, R, S, T and U, according to RTA.
Registration will start on November 8 and the online bidding kicks off at 8am on November 15. The auction will run until November 20.
Notes to bidders
The selling of number plates is subject to a five per cent VAT (value-added tax). Each bidder is required to have a traffic file in Dubai and must deposit a security cheque amounting to Dh5,000 made to RTA.
Bidders also have to pay a non-refundable auction fee of Dh120. Payment can be made at RTA’s Customers Happiness Centres in Umm Al Ramool, Al Barsha or Deira, or by credit card via on RTA’s website or Dubai Drive app.