Safety net

Proceeds of the auction, held from April 4 to 10 to coincide with Zayed Humanitarian Day, will go towards providing a food safety net for underprivileged populations in countries struggling with food security, as well as providing aid for vulnerable groups, including victims of crises and natural disasters.

Major General Khalifa Muhammad Al Khaili, director of the Finance and Services Sector at Abu Dhabi Police, said: “The UAE’s leadership continues to launch sustainable and innovative initiatives that help improve the lives of millions of people around the world, and the 1 Billion Meals Endowment campaign is a perfect example of this as it aims to provide a food safety net serving the world’s most underprivileged communities. The impressive outcome of the Most Noble Numbers charity auction reflects the values of giving and generosity deeply rooted in the UAE community, whose members rush to the aid of those in need everywhere.”

These charity auctions provide an innovative channel allowing people to contribute to the fight against hunger and malnutrition.

Aligning with efforts to achieve the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals for 2030, including the eradication of hunger, the 1 Billion Meals Endowment campaign is the latest addition to dozens of humanitarian and charity projects launched by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives around the world.

The 1 Billion Meals Endowment campaign builds on the achievements of previous food aid drives launched under directives of Sheikh Mohammed over the past three years.

Donation channels

The campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across five main channels including the campaign’s website as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll free number (800 9999).

Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates NBD (AE30 0260 0010 1533 3439 802). Donations via SMS give contributors the option to donate Dh1 daily through a monthly subscription, by sending the word “Meal” to 1020 for du users, or to 1110 for Etisalat by e& users.