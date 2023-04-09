DUBAI: The Most Noble Number charity auction, held on Saturday evening in Dubai, raised Dh97.920 million that will go in full towards supporting the “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to establish the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund.

Organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives in collaboration with Emirates Auction and with support of Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), etisalat by e& and du from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company, the charity auction invited bids for 35 special numbers, including 14 special RTA vehicle plate numbers, 10 special du mobile numbers and 11 etisalat by e& Diamond+ mobile numbers.

Proceeds of the auction will go towards “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign and its aim of creating sustainable solutions to fight hunger and malnutrition in underprivileged communities. Image Credit: Supplied

The world’s most expensive vehicle plate number (P7) was sold during the auction for Dh55 million, breaking the previous record of Dh52.2 million. etisalat by e& Diamond+ number (971548888888) sold for Dh2.3 million, while Platinum mobile number (971583333333) from du sold for Dh2 million.

Bids for special plate numbers fetched a total of Dh91.59 million, while etisalat by e& Diamond+ numbers raised a total Dh3,322,500 and du special numbers raised a total of Dh3,007,500.

Solidarity and collaboration

Held at the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, a group of businessmen and leading philanthropists participated in Dubai’s Most Noble Number charity auction, further supporting a community-wide response to the “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign, which welcomed contributions to its noble cause of fighting hunger; a challenge threatening the lives of 828 million people around the world.

The break-up of the proceeds at the charity auction. Image Credit: Supplied

The auction featured a special set of vehicle number plates including single-digit plate number P7, ten special two-digit plate numbers AA19, AA22, AA80, O71, X36, W78, H31, Z37, J57 and N4, as well as other special plate numbers Y900, Q22222 and Y6666.

Diamond+ special mobile numbers provided by etisalat by e& at the auction are 971548888888, 971565555500, 971568888887, 971565588888, 971565599999, 971547888888, 971542022222, 971564666664, 971545544444, 971566000006 and 971562822222. These numbers are among the world’s most expensive and noble numbers.

Diamond+ special mobile numbers provided by etisalat by e& at the auction were among the world's most expensive. Image Credit: Supplied

The auction also featured a set of du special mobile numbers: 971583333330, 971583333331, 971583333332, 971583333333, 971583333334, 971583333335, 971583333336, 971583333337, 971583333338 and 971583333339.

Special single-digit plate number P7 fetched Dh55 million, while two-digit plate numbers AA19 fetched Dh4.9 million, AA22 sold for Dh8.4 million, AA80 for Dh3.025 million, O71 for Dh2.15 million, X36 for Dh2.95 million, W78 for Dh2.09 million, H31 for Dh2.55 million, Z37 for Dh2.85 million, J57 for Dh1.95 million and N41 for Dh2.35 million. Other special plate numbers Y900 sold for Dh1.25 million, Q22222 for Dh975,000 and Y6666 for Dh1.15 million.

Innovative option

The Most Noble Number charity auction, held in support of “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign, offers an innovative option for philanthropists and humanitarians keen to act during the holy month of Ramadan, to help provide a food safety net from the UAE to the world’s most underprivileged populations.

The campaign, organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, aims to revive the culture of endowment as a tool for development and sustainable charity, and to support the global endeavor to eradicate hunger in line with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

