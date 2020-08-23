Dubai: A special car number plates auction in Dubai raised over Dh36.224 million on Saturday - 83 per cent more than the previous round in December 2019.
The ‘104th Open Auction for Distinctive Number Plates’ organised by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) was held at the InterContinental Dubai Festival City Hotel. It is the first open plates auction RTA organised in 2020.
S20 sold for Dh4.06m
The plate ‘V12’ was the sale topper fetching Dh7 million, followed by S20, sold for Dh4.06 million, and Y66 for Dh3.2 million.
RTA offered 90 distinctive plates in this open auction comprising of two, three, four and five-digit plates of the licensing codes H-I-K-L-N-O-P-Q-R-S-T-U-V-W-X-Y-Z.
RTA said it “attached paramount attention to the health aspects” at the venue of the auction and implemented strict precautionary measures against the COVID-19 pandemic.