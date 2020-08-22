1 of 4
LOL SURPRISE! DOLLS: Prevention is better than cure The recent controversy over the LOL Surprise! Dolls has raised certain extremely uneasy questions about propriety and a rather brutal assault on childhood innocence. The concerns rightly raised by some parents of minor girls have fortunately helped draw our attention to an elephant in the room – that there could be elements promoting rampant child abuse right under our noses, without such dangers ever raising the hackles with the wider society. It’s indeed heartening to see that these inappropriate toys have been taken off the shelves at a retail toy major in the UAE and worldwide in right earnest, but the uneasy question still lingers: Why allow such impropriety to make its way to young, impressionable minds in the first place? Isn’t prevention always better than cure? [COMMENT BY: Sanjib Kumar Das, Assistant Editor]
Image Credit: Shutterstock
LIBYA CEASEFIRE SHOULD BE WELCOMED - CAUTIOUSLY: On Friday, the two rival administrations in Libya - the Government of National Accord in Tripoli and the eastern-based parliament - separately announced a truce and called for a demilitarised zone in the strategic city of Sirte, where both sides are currently head-to-head. The UN, the GCC, and the Western powers have welcomed this development, which couldn’t have come sooner for war-weary Libyans. But too many truce announcements in the past have come to naught. The real, tangible measure of this latest ceasefire will be how quickly progress is made on de-militarisation of Sirte, where both sides are currently in a military stalemate. [COMMENT BY: Omar Shariff, International Editor]
Image Credit: AFP
POPULISM THRIVES ON PANDEMIC: India is likely to see a surge in populist politics as it battles COVID-19 posing a key risk for the economy, JPMorgan Chase & Co said in a recent note. Populism is defined as a political approach that strives to appeal to ordinary people who feel that elite groups disregard their concerns. Income disparities from the impact of pandemic is fostering conditions in which populist rhetoric thrives. In the long-term, populism is likely to result in weaker economic growth, as it metamorphose into protectionist trade and investment policies with potential longer adverse impact on the economy than pandemic itself. [COMMENT BY: Babu Das Augustine, Business Editor]
Image Credit: AFP
SEVILLA ON A ROLL: Sevilla proved why they are the Europa League specialists as they claimed a record sixth title, fighting back to defeat Antonio Conte’s star-filled Inter Milan side in Cologne. Diego Carlos struck the winner in a thrilling 3-2 victory with a fine overhead effort. Romelu Lukaku had opened the scoring for Inter before a brace from Luuk de Jong made it 2-1. Inter equalised through Diego Godin but Carlos had the final say. It doesn’t get any better for Inter fans as coach Conte also hinted he will be leaving the club. Tough times for the Italians. [COMMENT BY: Matthew Smith, Sport Editor]
Image Credit: Reuters