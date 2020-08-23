1 of 12
Seville, Spain: As pretty much everywhere else, the coronavirus pandemic has meant more time at home for Spaniards.
Image Credit: AP
2 of 12
For many of those furloughed or out of business it has also meant less income and no way to afford a vacation to escape the sweltering temperatures of the Spanish summer.
Image Credit: AP
3 of 12
Searching for a solution to keep cool, portable pools have become the newest fad, taking over backyards, terraces, communal patios and even the streets of Seville in the country's south.
Image Credit: AP
4 of 12
Sales of all portable pools, including the cheapest inflatable models, started this year as early as May, when Spain was still in the middle of a strict lockdown and few feared that their summer would mean they would be confined at home.
Image Credit: AP
5 of 12
By June, most models had sold out from shopping malls and online websites.
Image Credit: AP
6 of 12
Javier Salcedo, a 44-year-old construction manager in Seville, decided to purchase a sturdy model, a quality pool with plastic walls, but had to find it in the second-hand market. In hindsight, he's happy he didn't wait anymore.
Image Credit: AP
7 of 12
"It was easy to see," he said. "Public pools or private clubs were closed and the rest of the plans for the summer were up in the air."
Image Credit: AP
8 of 12
But few own a private yard like Salcedo's in Sevilla, where thermometers that often hit the 40c mark can see even higher temperatures during heat waves.
Image Credit: AP
9 of 12
Isabel, a 30-year-old who raises four children in one of the Seville's poorest neighborhoods, bought an inflatable pool especially to make the heat more bearable for a son who has Down syndrome.
Image Credit: AP
10 of 12
"I have no other place to put it but in the street," she said. "It's horrible to live in these precarious circumstances."
Image Credit: AP
11 of 12
With more than 377,000 total infections for the new virus and close to 29,000 confirmed deaths, Spain is trying to contain one of Europe's most severe coronavirus outbreaks.
Image Credit: AP
12 of 12
In two months since ending a strict lockdown, the country has recorded close to 132,000 new infections.
Image Credit: AP