GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 19°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket /
ICC

Why countering Pakistan’s ‘home advantage’ will be a big challenge for co-hosts India

Salman Ali Agha’s side have been stationed in Colombo for nearly two weeks

Last updated:
Jaydip Sengupta, Pages Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz (R) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of USA's Andries Gous during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Pakistan and USA at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground in Colombo on February 10, 2026.
Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz (R) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of USA's Andries Gous during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Pakistan and USA at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground in Colombo on February 10, 2026.
AFP

Dubai: The uncertainty over the February 15 India-Pakistan showdown may have ended, but co-hosts India are now faced with a new challenge — of having to counter the ‘home advantage’ Pakistan will enjoy for Sunday’s match.

Yes, you read that right.

Salman Ali Agha’s side set up base in Colombo nearly two weeks back and have already played two matches, winning against both the Netherlands and the USA.

India, on the other hand, played their first match in Mumbai, winning against the USA and will play a second Group A match against Namibia on Thursday in New Delhi before flying to Sri Lanka.

It means a quick turnaround for Sunday’s match, and India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate says it will be a ‘challenge’ to face the powerful Pakistan side virtually in their own den.

“It’s great that the game is back on, we kind of never changed the preparation,” Ten Doeschate said.

“It’s going to be a challenge going to Colombo where Pakistan have been for the last two weeks,” added Ten Doeschate.

“We are delighted to have another chance to play against a quality side in the first phase of the tournament.

“We are fully focused on just bringing our best game to that fixture.”

Good for cricket

Former India cricketer Madan Lal told AFP on Tuesday that it was “good for cricket”.

“We want strong teams to play so that the charm of the World Cup is not lost,” he added.

So, an already intriguing battle on Sunday will be even more so with the co-hosts being the visitors, while their opponents will take the field more at home, albeit having played both their matches at the Sinhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground, while Sunday’s match will be at the R. Premadasa Stadium.

Jaydip Sengupta
Jaydip SenguptaPages Editor
Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.
Show More
Related Topics:
ICC-T20-World-Cupcricket

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan plays a shot during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Pakistan and USA at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground in Colombo on February 10, 2026.

Pakistan beat US to secure second win in T20 World Cup

1m read
Pakistan's players celebrate after the dismissal of Netherlands' Max O'Dowd during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Pakistan and Netherlands at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground in Colombo on February 7, 2026.

It’s almost certain Pakistan will play India in T20 WC

1m read
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav (R) is being hugged by his teammate Hardik Pandya at the end of Indian inning during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match between India and USA at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 7, 2026.

T20 World Cup 2026: Diary from Wankhede Stadium Mumbai

4m read
A man walks past a billboard advertising the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup, at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) cricket stadium in Colombo on February 5, 2026.

T20WC: India, Pakistan captains speak on boycott threat

2m read