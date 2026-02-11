Why countering Pakistan’s ‘home advantage’ will be a big challenge for co-hosts India

Salman Ali Agha’s side have been stationed in Colombo for nearly two weeks
Dubai: The uncertainty over the February 15 India-Pakistan showdown may have ended, but co-hosts India are now faced with a new challenge — of having to counter the ‘home advantage’ Pakistan will enjoy for Sunday’s match.
Yes, you read that right.
Salman Ali Agha’s side set up base in Colombo nearly two weeks back and have already played two matches, winning against both the Netherlands and the USA.
India, on the other hand, played their first match in Mumbai, winning against the USA and will play a second Group A match against Namibia on Thursday in New Delhi before flying to Sri Lanka.
It means a quick turnaround for Sunday’s match, and India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate says it will be a ‘challenge’ to face the powerful Pakistan side virtually in their own den.
“It’s great that the game is back on, we kind of never changed the preparation,” Ten Doeschate said.
“It’s going to be a challenge going to Colombo where Pakistan have been for the last two weeks,” added Ten Doeschate.
“We are delighted to have another chance to play against a quality side in the first phase of the tournament.
“We are fully focused on just bringing our best game to that fixture.”
Former India cricketer Madan Lal told AFP on Tuesday that it was “good for cricket”.
“We want strong teams to play so that the charm of the World Cup is not lost,” he added.
So, an already intriguing battle on Sunday will be even more so with the co-hosts being the visitors, while their opponents will take the field more at home, albeit having played both their matches at the Sinhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground, while Sunday’s match will be at the R. Premadasa Stadium.