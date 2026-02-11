Why countering Pakistan’s ‘home advantage’ will be a big challenge for co-hosts India

India, on the other hand, played their first match in Mumbai, winning against the USA and will play a second Group A match against Namibia on Thursday in New Delhi before flying to Sri Lanka.

Dubai: The uncertainty over the February 15 India-Pakistan showdown may have ended, but co-hosts India are now faced with a new challenge — of having to counter the ‘home advantage’ Pakistan will enjoy for Sunday’s match.

So, an already intriguing battle on Sunday will be even more so with the co-hosts being the visitors, while their opponents will take the field more at home, albeit having played both their matches at the Sinhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground, while Sunday’s match will be at the R. Premadasa Stadium.

