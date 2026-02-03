‘Not playing India will harm Pakistan’s chances at T20 World Cup’

Pakistan have confirmed participation in the tournament but have boycotted India match
Dubai: Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria believes Pakistan’s decision to boycott their T20 World Cup match against India could seriously damage their chances in the tournament, which begins next week. According to Kaneria, the move also sends the wrong message to the cricketing world.
Kaneria said the boycott creates the impression that Pakistan are afraid of facing India. “There is no logic in boycotting this match. Pakistan seems to think they are supporting Bangladesh, who have already been knocked out of the tournament. Instead, they should focus on their own cricket and the direction they are heading in. This decision gives the impression that Pakistan are scared of facing India,” Kaneria told IANS.
Pakistan’s highest wicket-taking spinner in Test cricket, with 261 wickets, added that the decision has made Pakistan’s route to the semi-finals or knockout stages significantly tougher. “It is a very, very wrong decision. If Pakistan believes the India-Pakistan match is a revenue-generating rivalry, then that rivalry doesn’t really exist anymore. India is playing brand cricket, while Pakistan is not. India has beaten Pakistan at every stage of World Cups, whether T20 or 50-over,” he said.
Speaking about the possibility of facing India later in the tournament, Kaneria warned that such decisions could backfire. “These choices increase the consequences. They didn’t think long-term, especially regarding Bangladesh. Emotional decisions without proper thought are never right. If you didn’t play the group-stage match, what will you do if you meet India in the semi-final or final? Will you just hand over the trophy?”
He emphasised that matches should be fought on the field. “You should come out, fight, and win — that’s how you take revenge. Boycotting achieves nothing,” Kaneria said. He also claimed that several Pakistani players would be unhappy with the decision but are unable to speak out publicly.
Meanwhile, former Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal strongly criticised the International Cricket Council (ICC) for urging the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to reconsider its stance. Speaking on his YouTube channel Game Plan, Akmal questioned the ICC’s consistency. “Where was the ICC during the Asia Cup hybrid model? Where was it when India refused to play the Champions Trophy in Pakistan and demanded a neutral venue? Pakistan has toured India multiple times despite tensions — I’ve gone myself. The ICC should have addressed these issues years ago,” he said.
Akmal added that politics has long influenced cricketing ties between the two nations. “There have been no bilateral series for years — wasn’t that politics too? The PCB’s decision should be respected just as Pakistan respected India’s hybrid model decision. At the Asia Cup, Indian players refused to shake hands and even declined to accept the trophy. That was disrespectful.”
Pakistan’s boycott decision came days after the ICC rejected Bangladesh Cricket Board’s request to shift their matches to Sri Lanka due to alleged security concerns in India. The ICC stated there was no verifiable threat and cited logistical challenges so close to the tournament. Bangladesh maintained their position and were eventually replaced by Scotland in the 20-team competition.
