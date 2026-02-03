GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket /
ICC

‘Not playing India will harm Pakistan’s chances at T20 World Cup’

Pakistan have confirmed participation in the tournament but have boycotted India match

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Pakistan players celebrate the dismissal of Australia's Mitchell Marsh during the second T20I in Lahore, Pakistan, on Saturday, January 31, 2026.
Pakistan players celebrate the dismissal of Australia's Mitchell Marsh during the second T20I in Lahore, Pakistan, on Saturday, January 31, 2026.
AP

Dubai: Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria believes Pakistan’s decision to boycott their T20 World Cup match against India could seriously damage their chances in the tournament, which begins next week. According to Kaneria, the move also sends the wrong message to the cricketing world.

Kaneria said the boycott creates the impression that Pakistan are afraid of facing India. “There is no logic in boycotting this match. Pakistan seems to think they are supporting Bangladesh, who have already been knocked out of the tournament. Instead, they should focus on their own cricket and the direction they are heading in. This decision gives the impression that Pakistan are scared of facing India,” Kaneria told IANS.

Pakistan’s highest wicket-taking spinner in Test cricket, with 261 wickets, added that the decision has made Pakistan’s route to the semi-finals or knockout stages significantly tougher. “It is a very, very wrong decision. If Pakistan believes the India-Pakistan match is a revenue-generating rivalry, then that rivalry doesn’t really exist anymore. India is playing brand cricket, while Pakistan is not. India has beaten Pakistan at every stage of World Cups, whether T20 or 50-over,” he said.

Speaking about the possibility of facing India later in the tournament, Kaneria warned that such decisions could backfire. “These choices increase the consequences. They didn’t think long-term, especially regarding Bangladesh. Emotional decisions without proper thought are never right. If you didn’t play the group-stage match, what will you do if you meet India in the semi-final or final? Will you just hand over the trophy?”

He emphasised that matches should be fought on the field. “You should come out, fight, and win — that’s how you take revenge. Boycotting achieves nothing,” Kaneria said. He also claimed that several Pakistani players would be unhappy with the decision but are unable to speak out publicly.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal strongly criticised the International Cricket Council (ICC) for urging the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to reconsider its stance. Speaking on his YouTube channel Game Plan, Akmal questioned the ICC’s consistency. “Where was the ICC during the Asia Cup hybrid model? Where was it when India refused to play the Champions Trophy in Pakistan and demanded a neutral venue? Pakistan has toured India multiple times despite tensions — I’ve gone myself. The ICC should have addressed these issues years ago,” he said.

Akmal added that politics has long influenced cricketing ties between the two nations. “There have been no bilateral series for years — wasn’t that politics too? The PCB’s decision should be respected just as Pakistan respected India’s hybrid model decision. At the Asia Cup, Indian players refused to shake hands and even declined to accept the trophy. That was disrespectful.”

Pakistan’s boycott decision came days after the ICC rejected Bangladesh Cricket Board’s request to shift their matches to Sri Lanka due to alleged security concerns in India. The ICC stated there was no verifiable threat and cited logistical challenges so close to the tournament. Bangladesh maintained their position and were eventually replaced by Scotland in the 20-team competition.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More
Related Topics:
ICC-T20-World-CupcricketPakistanindia

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Babar Azam

Could Pakistan be removed from T20 World Cup?

2m read
Pakistan players celebrate the dismissal of Australia's Mitchell Marsh during the second T20I in Lahore, Pakistan, on Saturday, January 31, 2026.

ICC urges Pakistan to rethink India match boycott

2m read
Mohsin Naqvi, chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)

Pakistan mulls T20 WC withdrawal after Bangladesh exit

2m read
PCB offers to host Bangladesh matches at T20 World Cup

PCB offers to host Bangladesh matches at T20 World Cup

2m read