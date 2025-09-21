Dubai real estate nears historic 57-month rally, fueled by luxury demand

Reports from Property Monitor, Sotheby’s International Realty, Reidin cite rise to demand
Dubai: Dubai’s real estate market is on the brink of setting a historic record, with prices poised to rise for the 57th consecutive month, marking the longest growth streak since the emirate opened its property sector to foreign investors two decades ago, Albayan newspaper reported.
Reports from Property Monitor, Sotheby’s International Realty, and Reidin attribute the surge to unprecedented demand for luxury villas and high-end homes, spurred by the influx of wealthy families seeking long-term residences in the city.
Analysts say Dubai’s appeal lies not only in its tax-friendly environment and competitive living costs compared to major Western cities, but also in its reputation as a global hub for security, lifestyle, and business opportunity.
Reidin data shows that if prices continue climbing through October, Dubai will surpass its longest-ever run of monthly gains. The trend showcases the strength of demand and the market’s capacity to absorb a steady pipeline of new developments.
While some ratings agencies have forecast a gradual correction in the medium term, experts argue that the upper tier of the market remains insulated, sustained by high-net-worth investors. The luxury segment, in particular, continues to attract international buyers who view Dubai property as a safe and promising long-term investment.
What sets this cycle apart, Albayan said, is its resilience and durability. Unlike past booms driven largely by speculative trading, today’s growth is underpinned by structural shifts: rapid population growth, regulatory reforms that have bolstered investor confidence, and a clear preference for long-term ownership of premium assets.
