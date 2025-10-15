Many more Britons are set to move to Abu Dhabi soon, becoming UAE residents

Quieter roads, top schools, lower costs make Abu Dhabi a magnet for UK professionals
Dubai: If you’ve noticed more British expats around Abu Dhabi cafés or school gates lately, you’re not imagining it. A growing number of Britons who once saw Dubai as their dream UAE base are now turning to the capital for something different — space, balance, and a slower pace of life.
According to The Times, the shift isn’t driven by luxury but by lifestyle. Families who’ve spent years in Dubai’s fast lane are choosing Abu Dhabi for its calmer pace, shorter commutes, and stronger sense of community. Many say they want a city that feels less like a constant race and more like home.
Abu Dhabi’s roads are less congested, its communities more spread out, and its family infrastructure more robust. Parents are drawn to newer international schools, expanding cultural hubs, and growing green spaces — all while avoiding Dubai’s rising congestion. For many, the ability to get to work or school in 15 minutes instead of 45 is life-changing.
Numbeo data shows Abu Dhabi offers better value on housing and daily costs compared to global peers. While luxury rents are rising, homes are often larger and more affordable than in Dubai’s core districts. Waterfront areas like Yas Island and Al Raha Beach have become favourites for relocating families seeking both comfort and connectivity.
Higher UK taxes and political uncertainty have triggered a steady exodus of professionals and entrepreneurs from Britain. Many find the UAE — particularly Abu Dhabi — a stable, tax-efficient base where they can build wealth and enjoy a high standard of living without constant financial strain.
Abu Dhabi has quietly built its identity as a cultural and innovation hub — from the Louvre Abu Dhabi to Saadiyat Island’s emerging arts district. It’s no longer seen as Dubai’s quieter cousin but as a place offering balance — where quality of life matters as much as opportunity.
What the UAE trend means: This trend is good news for the capital’s property market and lifestyle sectors. More families moving in means stronger demand for schools, healthcare, and mid- to high-tier homes.
In short, Britons aren’t just moving to Abu Dhabi — they’re moving toward a version of the UAE that feels sustainable, family-first, and refreshingly human.
