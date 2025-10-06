GOLD/FOREX
Upto Dh20,000 fine for illegally parked fuel trucks in Ajman from tomorrow

The decision comes as part of the emirate’s efforts to enhance public safety

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
Ajman: Beginning tomorrow, Tuesday, October 7, Ajman will start enforcing a new regulation that prohibits fuel transport trucks from parking or stopping in areas not officially designated for them.

The decision comes as part of the emirate’s efforts to enhance public safety, protect the environment, and prevent accidents, especially in residential and crowded areas.

According to the rule, violators will face strict penalties. A first offense will result in a fine of Dh5,000, which will increase to Dh10,000 for repeat violations. A third offense could lead to a Dh20,000 fine, vehicle impoundment, and public auction of the truck, in coordination with the Ajman Municipality and Planning Department.

The Ajman Supreme Energy Committee will also oversee enforcement and has the authority to take additional action against licensed companies that breach the regulation, including suspending or cancelling their fuel trading permits.

If a violation occurs in a densely populated area or poses a danger to public safety, authorities will act immediately to remove the vehicle at the owner’s expense.

This move underscores Ajman’s continued commitment to ensuring community safety, reducing environmental risks, and maintaining order across the emirate.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir Ali
