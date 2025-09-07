GOLD/FOREX
Ajman sets fines up to Dh20,000 for fuel trucks parked outside designated zones

The order assigns the emirate’s Supreme Energy Committee to enforce the ban

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Dubai: Ajman’s government has issued a new directive prohibiting petroleum transport vehicles from parking outside designated areas, in a move aimed at reducing safety risks in residential and high-density districts.

The order assigns the emirate’s Supreme Energy Committee to enforce the ban, with judicial officers empowered to document violations and impose administrative penalties.

Fines will escalate with repeat offenses: Dh5,000 for a first violation, Dh10,000 for a second, and Dh20,000 for a third.

In the latter case, the offending truck will also be impounded and sold at public auction in coordination with the Department of Municipality and Planning.

The decision also grants the committee authority to impose further sanctions on licensed companies, including suspending or revoking permits for handling petroleum products.

In cases where violations occur in crowded areas or pose a threat to public safety, authorities may remove the vehicles immediately at the owner’s expense.

The order is set to take effect 30 days from its issuance. 

