Panic in the sky: American Airlines pilots think cockpit is under attack — but it was all a glitch

Pilots make a U-turn after cockpit suddenly filled with strange banging noises and static

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Authorities boarded the plane to investigate the incident. The jet took off from Omaha heading to Los Angeles, when the cockpit suddenly filled with strange banging noises and static.
X | @TheWeekLive

Passengers on an American Airlines flight to Los Angeles were left rattled after their plane made an emergency landing in Nebraska when pilots thought someone was trying to break into the cockpit midair — only to find out it was all a massive misunderstanding caused by a tech failure.

The drama unfolded on Monday night, October 20, aboard Flight 6469, an Embraer ERJ-175 operated by SkyWest Airlines for American Eagle.

The jet had just taken off from Eppley Airfield in Omaha, heading west for Los Angeles, when the cockpit suddenly filled with strange banging noises and static, the New York Post reported.

Pilots declare in-flight emergency

Believing that someone was trying to force open the cockpit door, the pilots immediately declared an in-flight emergency, radioed air traffic control, and made a sharp turn back toward Omaha.

Tension reportedly spiked in the cabin as the flight crew scrambled to keep passengers calm.

But when the plane touched down safely and authorities boarded to investigate, the truth turned out to be far less sinister — and a little embarrassing.

Investigators found that the plane’s internal communication system — the intercom connecting the flight attendants and the cockpit — had malfunctioned.

Pilot's panic

The line had been accidentally activated, creating loud bursts of static and garbled noise that made it sound like someone was trying to break in.

When the flight attendants couldn’t reach the pilots through the faulty intercom, they started knocking on the cockpit door to report the issue — which only fuelled the pilots’ panic.

Realising later what had happened, the crew confirmed the scare was a false alarm caused by a technical glitch, not a security breach.

Passengers were eventually rebooked on another flight to Los Angeles, while the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed it is reviewing the incident.

No one was hurt — except, perhaps, a few nerves and a couple of pilot heart rates.

