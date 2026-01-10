GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Court and Crime

Dubai court orders man to pay Dh1.83m for unpaid luxury watches

Buyer failed to settle bill for Patek Philippe and Rolex, court rules

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Dubai court upheld luxury firm’s claim over unpaid sales contracts. [Illustrative image.]
Dubai court upheld luxury firm’s claim over unpaid sales contracts. [Illustrative image.]
Bloomberg

Dubai: An Arab man has been ordered to pay $500,000 (Dh1.83 million) to a luxury goods company after failing to pay for two high-end wristwatches he received under formal sales agreements.

In its ruling, the Dubai Court of First Instance found that the defendant took delivery of a Patek Philippe and a Rolex in July 2024 but failed to honour his contractual obligation to pay their full value within the agreed timeframe, despite repeated informal and legal demands.

According to Emarat Al Youm, the company entered into two separate sales contracts with the defendant, setting the total purchase price at $500,000, payable within one month. The watches were handed over upon execution of the agreements.

The claimant told the court that the buyer failed to make payment despite several attempts to reach an amicable settlement, leaving it with no option but to pursue legal action.

To support its case, the company submitted documentary evidence, including a signed private acknowledgment in which the defendant confirmed receipt of the watches in trust, copies of the two sales contracts, and screenshots of WhatsApp messages exchanged between the parties discussing the transaction.

While the claimant’s legal representative attended the hearings, the defendant failed to appear despite being duly notified. The court therefore proceeded in his absence in accordance with procedural law.

In its reasoning, the court stressed that under the UAE Civil Transactions Law, contracts are binding and must be performed in good faith. It added that trust arrangements impose a clear obligation on the recipient to return the property or its value upon demand.

The court ruled that the signed acknowledgment constituted valid legal proof, particularly as the defendant neither disputed its authenticity nor provided evidence of payment. It ordered him to pay the full amount claimed.

The court rejected the company’s request for 9 per cent interest, citing the absence of a specific agreement, and instead awarded 5 per cent annual interest from the date the lawsuit was filed until full payment. It also dismissed the request for legal fees, noting the claimant was represented by a legal agent rather than a licensed lawyer.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEcrimeDubai

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Buyers in the UAE will have stronger legal protection under the new Civil Transactions Law, including more time to file claims over hidden defects.

New UAE law gives buyers more rights

2m read
Dubai court annuls car sale, orders Dh600,000 refund

Dubai court annuls car sale, orders Dh600,000 refund

2m read
The company also announced plans to pursue legal action against Danielle’s family and former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin

Danielle leaves NewJeans amid contract dispute

2m read
Appeal dismissed as lawyer fulfilled contractual obligations in commercial and criminal cases.

Dh1.2m legal fees upheld after client drops lawyer

2m read