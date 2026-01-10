Dubai woman fined Dh5,000 for drug consumption

22-year-old admits to consuming psychotropic substances
Dubai: A Dubai misdemeanours court has convicted a 22-year-old Asian woman of consuming psychotropic substances and fined her Dh5,000.
According to court records, the case began after Dubai Police’s General Department of Anti-Narcotics received information suggesting the woman’s involvement in drug use and possession.
Authorities carried out the necessary inquiries and surveillance, which confirmed the validity of the information before legal action was taken to apprehend her, Emarat Al Youm reported.
During questioning by the Public Prosecution and later before the court, the defendant admitted to the charges.
The court found the evidence on record sufficient to establish her guilt and issued the conviction, limiting the penalty to a monetary fine.
