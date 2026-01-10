GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Court and Crime

Dubai woman fined Dh5,000 for drug consumption

22-year-old admits to consuming psychotropic substances

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Authorities confirmed drug use before woman is penalised. [Illustrative image]
Authorities confirmed drug use before woman is penalised. [Illustrative image]

Dubai: A Dubai misdemeanours court has convicted a 22-year-old Asian woman of consuming psychotropic substances and fined her Dh5,000.

According to court records, the case began after Dubai Police’s General Department of Anti-Narcotics received information suggesting the woman’s involvement in drug use and possession.

Authorities carried out the necessary inquiries and surveillance, which confirmed the validity of the information before legal action was taken to apprehend her, Emarat Al Youm reported.

During questioning by the Public Prosecution and later before the court, the defendant admitted to the charges.

The court found the evidence on record sufficient to establish her guilt and issued the conviction, limiting the penalty to a monetary fine.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEcrimeDubai

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Two Indians get death penalty for drug trafficking

Two Indians get death penalty for drug trafficking

1m read
Kantaria's novel follows two British families holidaying in Oman, an idyllic break that one character desperately needs to succeed

How Dubai author Annabel Kantaria won three-book deals

5m read
Court records show that the case originated from a report received by Dubai Police, after which the file was referred to the Public Prosecution on December 18, 2024

Dubai Court closes 'Abu Sabah' case

3m read
For illustrative purposes only

Court awards Dh2m in fatal medical negligence case

2m read