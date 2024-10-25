Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed repainting road markings in 25 key areas as part of its preventive maintenance strategy for 2024.

The project involved updating markings on highways, main roads, residential zones, and several major intersections throughout the emirate, RTA said on Friday.

The authority said the initiative aims to enhance traffic flow by guiding drivers into the correct lanes, ensuring smoother and safer journeys. “It aligns with RTA’s broader traffic safety strategy, as Dubai continues to position itself as a global leader in road safety and infrastructure quality.”

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) completes repainting road markings in 25 key areas Image Credit: RTA

Key areas

Abdullah Ali Lootah, director of Road and Facilities Maintenance at the Traffic and Roads Agency, RTA, said: “The renewal and maintenance of road markings included four major roads: Umm Al Sheif Street, Umm Suqeim Street, Ras Al Khor Road, and Dubai-Hatta Road. Additionally, road markings were updated in 21 internal areas, such as Trade Centre 1 and 2, Al Quoz 1, 3, and 4, Ghadir Al Tayr, Al Safa 1 and 2, and Umm Suqeim 2 and 3. The project also included renewing markings at key intersections (yellow box junctions), including the intersection of Al Ittihad Street with Al Nahda Street and the intersection of Abu Baker Al Siddiq Street with Al Muraqabat Street.”