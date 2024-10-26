Traffic accident Dubai police
The accident occurred on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. Image Credit: X | @DubaiPoliceHQ

Dubai: Dubai Police have urged drivers to exercise caution following an accident on the Dubai-Sharjah road on Saturday.

The collision occurred on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, before Al Rashidiya Bridge, heading towards Sharjah.

"Traffic jam due to #accident on SMBZ Road Before Al Rashidiya Bridge, heading towards Sharjah. Please be extra cautious," Dubai Police stated on X.

The police advised motorists to be cautious and consider alternative routes to avoid long delays.