Dubai: As many as 32 people died in road accidents caused by swerving since January till now in Dubai, police revealed on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, during the first six months of this year, there were 262 such accidents involving reckless lane changes and sudden turns, with 25 people being seriously hurt and 299 others suffering moderate to minor injuries, Dubai Police said.

The figures indicate that 6% of sudden swerving accidents lead to fatalities, while 9.5% of all such accidents result in serious injuries, officials added.

New punishment In a clampdown on dangerous driving, Dubai Police announced new punishments – which went into force at the beginning of this month – for serious violations. This includes a 30-day impoundment for swerving, as per the latest amendments to Decree No. 29 of 2015 – which were announced in October and came into effect on November 1.

The same Decree already imposes a Dh1,000 fine and the imposition of four black points – which remain in effect – on the driver’s license for swerving.

It is noteworthy to point out that new punishments (as per Article 31 of Federal Decree-Law No. 14 of 2024) will become applicable on March 29, 2025, which say, among other rules, that a motorist can be arrested if caught driving in a reckless manner or in a manner that poses a danger to the public.

Leading cause of accidents

Sudden swerving is the third leading cause of serious traffic accidents, after distracted driving and speeding, police said. Abrupt vehicle turns can lead to collisions and serious traffic violations. This can happen when drivers suddenly change lanes or enter an intersection in front of other vehicles, often without following traffic signals, increasing the risk of accidents.

When combined with excessive speed, sudden swerving can lead to a loss of vehicle control, resulting in potentially disastrous consequences, warned police.

Why drivers swerve

Officials said the main reasons behind swerving are distraction caused by phone use, being preoccupied with other matters such as eating and conversing with passengers, or while adjusting the mirrors.

Another reason is fatigue, resulting from lack of sleep or driving the vehicle for long periods without rest, which reduces the driver’s concentration and slows their reaction time.

Dubai Police also identified psychological factors, including stress, anger, being late for appointments - all of which can influence a driver’s decisions and lead to reckless behaviour.

Factors also include tire blowouts or brake failure, which forces the driver to swerve suddenly. Finally, there are surprises such as another vehicle or an animal appearing unexpectedly in front of the driver.

Correct overtaking

The General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police urged drivers to prevent accidents caused by “wrong overtaking” and “sudden swerving”. Drivers should correctly overtake by ensuring the road is clear, only passing vehicles on their left, signalling when changing lanes, and using the appropriate lane when merging onto another road.

Avoid distractions

Mainly behind these fatal accidents are mobile phone use and other distractions while driving, the Department warned.