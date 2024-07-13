Police have also asked motorists to use the side signals and gradually reduce the speed to avoid collisions resulting from any sudden diversion.

Automatic verification system

On its social media accounts, police explained that the blind spot verification system in some vehicles serves to alert the driver in case of the presence of a car in the blind spot. The system works using sensors on the rear bumper and side mirrors to check if there is any vehicle in the blind spot or in the adjacent lane.

The alert is activated in two stages: First a small bulb is lit on the side mirrors of the vehicle, and second, when the driver turns on the side signal and tries to turn the vehicle, a sound is issued to warn the driver of the presence of the vehicle, in order to avoid a collision.

The system can be turned on or off by a button on the control panel.