Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Thursday launched the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme (ZGB) to cancel 2,000 government procedures and remove unnecessary bureaucracy procedures within a year.
Sheikh Mohammed also announced an incentive bonus of Dh1 million for government employees or teams that excel in removing unnecessary bureaucratic procedures. The ZGB programme, which seeks to eliminate redundant government procedures and requirements, was launched in the presence of 30 federal government entities.
Under the programme, government entities are tasked with the immediate implementation of the programme, which includes cancelling a minimum of 2,000 government measures, halving the time required for procedures, and removing all unnecessary bureaucracy within the span of a year.
“In the presence of 30 federal entities, we have launched a new programme to eliminate government bureaucracy. Under the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme, government agencies are tasked with canceling 2,000 procedures within a year, and reducing service durations by 50 per cent,” Sheikh Mohammed said in a post on his official X account.
“The government entities will also work to revamp hundreds of services. We have allocated incentives for work teams that succeed in reducing their procedures. We announced incentive bonuses of up to Dh1million for employees or teams excelling in minimising and scraping unnecessary procedures,” the Vice-President clarified.
“Our objective is to ease people’s lives, ensure their comfort, and provide them with world-class government services that they deserve in the UAE. Our goal is to be the world’s best government in providing services,” Sheikh Mohammed added.
The programme is also set to develop simpler, quicker and more efficient government procedures. By focusing on the consolidation of similar procedures, the removal of superfluous steps, and the acceleration of service delivery, the UAE government will make an extraordinary leap in the administration of its procedures.
Aiming to bolster the effectiveness of government procedures from ministries and federal entities, the ZGB programme will strive to enhance the UAE’s leadership and its standing in global competitiveness rankings in terms of government efficiency and minimal bureaucracy.