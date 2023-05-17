Dubai: Driving licence and vehicle registration cards issued by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) can now be delivered in two hours within Dubai, or on the same day in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.
RTA announced the introduction of the new service on Tuesday, May 16, through their official social media handles.
RTA also stated that “…a new service has been added for forwarding consignments to overseas clients,” which means that you can also receive your licence or registration card if you are not currently in the UAE.
Here is how you can apply for the express service.
Which services offer the express delivery option?
The new delivery service is applicable for the following RTA services:
• Apply for vehicle renewal
• Apply for driving licence renewal
• Apply for replacing a lost/damaged vehicle ownership certificate
• Apply for an International Driving Licence
• Apply for replacing a lost/damaged driving licence
New delivery charges
These are the delivery fees, as per RTA’s website – rta.ae:
• Standard delivery – Dh20
• Same day delivery – Dh35
• Delivery within two hours – Dh50
• International delivery – Dh50
You will be able to select the speed of delivery when you are at the payment stage of the online service.