I just got a driver’s licence, can I rent a car?

Dubai: If you have just received your driving licence, you are probably excited about your newfound freedom. If you are unable to buy a car immediately, you may be considering renting one.

But if you are 18 years old, your options for renting may be limited. Here is all you need to know about the minimum age and driving experience you may need to rent a car in the UAE.

Can I rent a car if I am 18 years old?

Before you go into a car rental company, it is important to note that a common practice among rental companies is to accept customers who are above the age of 21 or 25. This requirement is based on the car insurance provider that the company has hired.

Anita Sachan, the chairwoman of Dubai-based Midtown Car Rental Company, said: “According to most car insurance policies, the eligible age to rent a car is from 21 or 25. All the cars offered by rental agencies are insured, and, we set the age limit according to the insurance policy.”

Zeeshan Hassan Abdulrehman, the CEO of PROX Car Rental, which has branches across the UAE, spoke about the driving experience that may also be considered when a car is rented out at his branches.

“You must be 23 and above to rent a car, and your driving licence should have been issued more than a year ago. The reason for this is that those who are 18 and have a driving licence are considered a higher risk by insurance companies."

Can a tourist rent a car in the UAE?

He also pointed out that if you are a tourist and hold a driving licence from the US, UK, European Union countries, Australia, Canada or New Zealand, you can drive a rental car using your licence. But, in that situation, Abdulrehman added that the home country's licence should have been issued more than two years ago.

Can you still try to rent a car if you are 18?

There is a possibility that drivers under 23 or 25 can rent a car, but it would depend on the rental policy of the car rental company. However, they would need to pay higher surcharges and for a partial insurance.

“If the driver’s age is less than 23 and there is an accident, where the driver is at fault, there is an additional 10 per cent repair cost that will be imposed on him or her,” Abdulrehman explained.

Check the policy of the car rental company

A good rule of thumb is to read the terms and conditions of your car rental contract, understand the scope of your insurance and see what is included and excluded if you are a young driver.