Philippine budget carrier restores route suspended amid airspace disruptions
Cebu Pacific will resume flights between Dubai and Manila from July 2 after suspending operations on the route in March due to escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and regional airspace restrictions.
The Philippine low cost carrier said it would operate four weekly flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, restoring one of the key budget travel links between the Philippines and the Gulf region.
Cebu Pacific had halted Dubai operations amid regional aviation disruptions and a sharp rise in jet fuel prices triggered by military tensions in the region. Fuel prices at the time surged to more than double their 2025 average levels, according to industry estimates.
The suspension also coincided with temporary airspace closures and operational disruptions at Dubai International Airport, prompting the airline to extend the halt several times while completing safety assessments and coordinating with airport authorities on updated operating requirements.
The Manila Dubai route is considered one of Cebu Pacific’s most important international services, driven by strong demand from overseas Filipino workers, family travel and tourism.
The resumption of flights is expected to ease ticket prices after fares rose sharply during the suspension period because of limited seat capacity on the route.