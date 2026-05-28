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Cebu Pacific to resume Dubai-Manila flights from July 2

Philippine budget carrier restores route suspended amid airspace disruptions

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
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Cebu Pacific to resume Dubai-Manila flights from July 2
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Cebu Pacific will resume flights between Dubai and Manila from July 2 after suspending operations on the route in March due to escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and regional airspace restrictions.

The Philippine low cost carrier said it would operate four weekly flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, restoring one of the key budget travel links between the Philippines and the Gulf region.

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Cebu Pacific had halted Dubai operations amid regional aviation disruptions and a sharp rise in jet fuel prices triggered by military tensions in the region. Fuel prices at the time surged to more than double their 2025 average levels, according to industry estimates.

The suspension also coincided with temporary airspace closures and operational disruptions at Dubai International Airport, prompting the airline to extend the halt several times while completing safety assessments and coordinating with airport authorities on updated operating requirements.

The Manila Dubai route is considered one of Cebu Pacific’s most important international services, driven by strong demand from overseas Filipino workers, family travel and tourism.

The resumption of flights is expected to ease ticket prices after fares rose sharply during the suspension period because of limited seat capacity on the route.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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